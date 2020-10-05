Policemen involved in rights violation’ll be prosecuted –Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that policemen involved in the violation of citizens’ rights in the country would be investigated and prosecuted. This came as he hinted that reforms of the nation’s police were underway to ensure better service delivery.

Osinbajo gave this assurance yesterday while interacting with newsmen after a meeting with the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, in his residence in Aso Rock. Responding to questions around the activities of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Vice President expressed great concerns and anger to the treatment being meted out to innocent young Nigerians who are being maimed or killed by the police.

Osjnbajo disclosed that he had discussed the reports of constant harassment of the people by the police severally with the President and that they have resolved to ensure reforms. The Vice President said violations of citizens’ rights are “completely unacceptable because these are individuals who are meant to protect Nigerians.

The arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all is completely wrong. It is unlawful and illegal, and anyone involved in this act ought to be investigated and prosecuted.”

He continued: “You are probably aware that the IGP has issued a statement looking at all these issues, in particular, the warning against the use of these tactical units such as SARS for purposes of doing anything other than anti-robbery.

“For example, and I think in his statement, he specifically said that you cannot have a situation where SARS says they are investigating Cybercrime by arresting young men and women carrying their laptops and phones. Cybercrime is an electronic crime. I don’t see how you can investigate that by seizing people’s phones in a taxi or in their cars.

“It is very obvious that this is a major concern. A few bad eggs in the police force are causing all of these problems because it is all over the place, in different states. There is a need to take serious action. “The IG’s statement is a good first step. He has said clearly that policemen must wear police uniforms. You cannot say that because you belong to a tactical unit, you can dress in your casual clothing and be armed, because people can’t even tell the difference between robbers and the police, if you are not properly dressed in police uniform. So, clearly, a reform is in the offing.

“So, I will like to encourage civil society activists, young men and women, who bring this regularly, by the way, to the attention of government and the police. And I think that activism is important because they have been able to bring a lot of these issues to the attention of the police and government, and that is an important part of the process of the reform.”

Talking about impending reforms in the Police, Osinbajo said: “I think that we all have to work together to ensure that the police and law enforcement agents do what their duty is and their duty is to protect us, protect our society and livelihoods and homes.

“By the way, many of them are doing their duties excellently well, but there are some of them who are engaged in these activities. “And on the part of government and the police: to ensure that every one of those allegations is properly investigated and those found responsible are prosecuted and publicized so that people know that prosecution has taken place and this is the consequence.”

