Policemen kill rider in Imo, batter another in Lagos

Police in Imo State have shot dead a commercial motorcyclist while they also broke the head of another in Lagos.

Angry youths yesterday flooded the streets Orlu in Imo State to protest the murder of the motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider.

The yet-to-be-identified victim was reportedly shot and killed yesterday by a policeman for not wearing a face mask and for refusing to part with a bribe.

Witnesses said the incident occurred at the popular Banana Junction which links Imo State neighbouring states.

A witness, Mr. Nwadike Greg, said the deceased was a commercial motorcyclist who had gone out to find money to fend for his family but met his untimely death.

Another witness, who craved anonymity, said the incident occurred at the exact checkpoint where operatives of the Orlu Police Command had perpetually operated a toll point, extorting money from road users.

He said: “They had accosted the deceased for not wearing a face mask and had demanded a bribe from him.

“The deceased refused to pay, arguing he had no money to give the policemen. The argument degenerated and for reasons yet unknown, one of the policemen shot the deceased in the head and he died instantly.”

“This triggered an instant outrage in Orlu as the city has been under siege of policemen who have, with impunity, been extorting, intimidating and harassing locals while crime soared in the small town,” a source said.

Shops and business premises in the area hurriedly shut down as youths mobilised and gathered for reprisal.

A resident of Orlu, Ebuka Mbamara, confirmed the incident on the phone.

He said: “The policemen killed the okada man because he refused to give them money for not wearing a face mask. As I speak to you now, the town is charged and I can’t tell you more than this because I am now indoors and cannot venture out again.”

Some policemen who used to be positioned at the Orlu Council Headquarters were seen changing to mufti as tension mounted in the town.

When information filtered in that the trigger-happy policeman was a northerner, some angry youths headed to the mosque at Amaifeke but it was deserted as the northerners, who usually reside there, had fled to safety.

Like this: Like Loading...