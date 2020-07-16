Policemen tag social media influencer gay, collect N26,000

Three policemen attached to Ogudu Police Station have been accused by a social media influencer, Olumide Bakare, of collecting N26,000 from him at Ojota area of Lagos State. Bakare said he was inside an Uber car when the vehicle was stopped at Ojota and the driver was ordered to go back to their station at Ogudu. According to him, while at the station the policemen demanded to check his phone, after which they accused him of being a gay. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Ojota bus stop. Bakare said when he tried to tell the policemen that he was a twitter influencer, one of them slapped him and then threatened to shoot him.

He said: “When I noticed that I cannot handle the matter alone, I had no option than to follow them to their station, where I was forced to admit on camera that I am a gay. “The policemen forcibly extorted N26,000 from me, after I was accused of being a gay. Before I gave the policemen the money, I made them to understand that I am a social media influencer working with a brand and I also named some of my clients. “When they searched through my phone and saw a chat where I joke with a friend that ‘gay men dey pay’, that was when they accused me of being a gay and then seized my phone and some other gadgets from me.

Like this: Like Loading...