Metro & Crime

Policemen tag social media influencer gay, collect N26,000

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Three policemen attached to Ogudu Police Station have been accused by a social media influencer, Olumide Bakare, of collecting N26,000 from him at Ojota area of Lagos State. Bakare said he was inside an Uber car when the vehicle was stopped at Ojota and the driver was ordered to go back to their station at Ogudu. According to him, while at the station the policemen demanded to check his phone, after which they accused him of being a gay. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Ojota bus stop. Bakare said when he tried to tell the policemen that he was a twitter influencer, one of them slapped him and then threatened to shoot him.

He said: “When I noticed that I cannot handle the matter alone, I had no option than to follow them to their station, where I was forced to admit on camera that I am a gay. “The policemen forcibly extorted N26,000 from me, after I was accused of being a gay. Before I gave the policemen the money, I made them to understand that I am a social media influencer working with a brand and I also named some of my clients. “When they searched through my phone and saw a chat where I joke with a friend that ‘gay men dey pay’, that was when they accused me of being a gay and then seized my phone and some other gadgets from me.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Women groups seek end to rape

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke

Civil Society Organisations, community and religious groups yesterday called for more holistic actions to check the surge in rape and gender-based violence. At a two-day capacity building training organised by Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC) with support from UN WOMEN, women groups expressed concern over the increased cases of gender-based violence and rape […]
Metro & Crime

Troops arrest militia leader, recover arm

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the joint military spike operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), on Sunday, nabbed one local militia leader popularly known as Alhaji Audu from Olegeje community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State and recovered one AK47 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition from him during a communal clash in Agatu. Some militia […]
Metro & Crime

Husband remanded for pouring hot water on wife’s breasts

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

An Enugu South Magistrates’ Court has remanded a man, Mr. Emmanuel Opoku, in police custody for allegedly pouring hot water on his nursing wife’s breasts. Opoku was arraigned on Tuesday. The accused was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. According to the charge sheet, No: MES/ 226 c/20, Opoku unlawfully poured hot water on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: