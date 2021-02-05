Metro & Crime

Policemen tortured, humiliated me, says Imo monarch

At least 16 policemen have been detained, awaiting internal disciplinary measures for allegedly molesting a traditional ruler in Orlu, Imo State. A police source said inquiries by the state Police Commissioner to fish out the perpetrators yielded no results forcing him to order the detention of all the officers on the beat on the said day. Narrating his ordeal, the traditional ruler of Uzoubi Umuna community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Boniface Chigere Okereke, gave an unsettling account of how policemen attached to the Orlu Area Command forced him to lie down on a dusty road in his full royal regalia.

Okereke told journalists that he was tortured, humiliated and treated like a common criminal before his subjects by the policemen during the crisis which rocked some communities in Orlu Local Government Area.

The incident, he said, occurred at the Carrot Junction roundabout, Orlu on January 27, 2021 when he was returning from a security meeting bordering on the same Orlu crisis. He said: “On Wednesday, 27th January 2021, about 2pm, I was returning from a meeting of the Orlu Council of Traditional Rulers, held at the palace of the traditional ruler of Umudioka Ancient Kingdom, Eze Thomas Obiefula. I stopped over at my office at No. 5 L.N Obioha Street, also in Uzoubi, Umuna near where the Carrot Junction is located.

“At that point, I met a team of mobile policemen who, in spite of the inscription on my vehicle’s number plate, which identified me as the traditional ruler of Uzoubi autonomous community, ordered me out of my car at gunpoint. Deaf to all my explanations and blind to my appearance as an elderly man, the policemen pointed their guns at me and ordered me to get down from the car and lie face-down on the ground for more than eight minutes in public glare before one of them intervened and told me to get up.

“I have never been this humiliated. This is the height of disrespect to me, my community and the traditional institution.” The 77-year-old monarch lamented that despite his age, the policemen were ready to flog him for coming out not minding that curfew was only imposed between 6pm and 6am.

The monarch disclosed that he had barely been able to restrain the youth of his community from taking any action while waiting for the actions of the state police command. He added: “I’m therefore calling on the police hierarchy in Imo State to investigate this allegation and necessarily call their men to order. I am still bearing the humiliation, with grief.”

