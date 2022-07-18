Police neutralise10 gunmen in Achalla, destroy camps

…two policemen, civilian lost in operation

The Anambra State Police Command said it killed over 10 hoodlums and destroyed three camps habouring suspected members of unknown gunmen in Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area. The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this yesterday in a press release. Speaking on the attack, Ikenga said the criminals had earlier captured two policemen, and a civilian who was described as a car tracker, whohadjoinedthepoliceintheiroperation, with the aim of recovering stolen vehicle. The police however reinforced and dislodged the criminals, leading to the killing of over 10 of them, whilemany othersescaped withbullet injuries. “During the operation, police recovered a human skull, one locallymade rocket propelledgrenade RPG launcher, two (RPG) bombs, one single-barrel long gun, empty chain of bullet. “Other recovered items include; one Toyota Sienna, one Mercedes Benz 4matic jeep, two cylinders, a huge quantity of har drugs and other items, including a police beret and a police belt.” Ikenga added: “The recovery came following a counter-offensive operationlaunchedagainstcriminal elements who had on 15/7/2022 laid an ambush against a 6- man police team and a civilian car tracker who were on a recovery operation of a Toyota Sienna Space Wagon. “Thevehiclewasearliersnatched at gun point on 9/7/2022 in Oye-Agu Abagana. Four of the police opera- tives escaped the ambush, while two of the police operatives and the car tracker were captured by the criminals.” Ikenga further stated that during thecounter-offensiveoperation, police operatives neutralised over 10 of the armed men and destroyed three of their camps. “Unfortunately, some of the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds. They(hoodlums) hadmurderedtheir captives (two policeman and a civilian) and set their bodies ablaze. “The remains of the two mur deredpoliceofficersandthecivilian car-trackerhavebeenrecovered and deposited in a morgue, while police operation is still ongoing in the area to track the fleeing gang members.” Ikenga quoted the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Echeng Echeng as condoling with the families and friends of the murdered civilian and the police operatives, describing the incident as a classic example of the risk and sacrifices the police are exposed to in the onerous task of serving and protecting the country

