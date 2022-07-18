Metro & Crime

Police neutralise10 gunmen in Achalla, destroy camps

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi Comment(0)

…two policemen, civilian lost in operation

 

The Anambra State Police Command said it killed over 10 hoodlums and destroyed three camps habouring suspected members of unknown gunmen in Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area. The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this yesterday in a press release. Speaking on the attack, Ikenga said the criminals had earlier captured two policemen, and a civilian who was described as a car tracker, whohadjoinedthepoliceintheiroperation, with the aim of recovering    stolen vehicle. The police however reinforced and dislodged the criminals, leading to the killing of over 10 of them, whilemany othersescaped withbullet injuries. “During the operation, police recovered a human skull, one locallymade rocket propelledgrenade RPG launcher, two (RPG) bombs, one single-barrel long gun, empty chain of bullet. “Other recovered items include; one Toyota Sienna, one Mercedes Benz 4matic jeep, two cylinders, a huge quantity of har  drugs and other items, including a police beret and a police belt.” Ikenga added: “The recovery came following a counter-offensive operationlaunchedagainstcriminal elements who had on 15/7/2022 laid an ambush against a 6- man police team and a civilian car tracker who were on a recovery operation of a Toyota Sienna Space Wagon. “Thevehiclewasearliersnatched at gun point on 9/7/2022 in Oye-Agu Abagana. Four of the police opera-  tives escaped the ambush, while two of the police operatives and the car tracker were captured by the criminals.” Ikenga further stated that during thecounter-offensiveoperation, police operatives neutralised over 10 of the armed men and destroyed three of their camps. “Unfortunately, some of the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds. They(hoodlums) hadmurderedtheir captives (two policeman and a civilian) and set their bodies ablaze. “The remains of the two mur  deredpoliceofficersandthecivilian car-trackerhavebeenrecovered and deposited in a morgue, while police operation is still ongoing in the area to track the fleeing gang members.” Ikenga quoted the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Echeng Echeng as condoling with the families and friends of the murdered civilian and the police operatives, describing the incident as a classic example of the risk and sacrifices the police are exposed to in the onerous task of serving and protecting the country

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

World Hijab Day: Stop phobia against veil usage, Groups tell Nigerians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the continued discrimination against women in hijab, a coalition of Muslim groups Minday called on Nigerians to stop violation of the right of women for wearing hijab, saying the nation’s constitution abhors abuse of human rights in any form. Speaking at a press conference to commemorate the 2021 World Hijab Day, with the […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa Assembly suspends Clerk over misconduct

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Mr Edward Owudogo, the Clerk of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, has been suspended by members of the house over what they termed as gross misconduct and undermining of the members. The House during it’s plenary on Thursday also set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations against the suspended Clerk. The motion […]
Metro & Crime

5 killed in Kaduna, 1 missing, says Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Kaduna State Government, says five people have been killed and one other missing in separate incidents in the state.   The government said three people were shot dead by gunmen at Golkofa village in Jema’a Local Government Area while one person was injured.   Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica