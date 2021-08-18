News

Policing FCT tasking – Minister

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, yesterday admitted that policing the nation’s capital was a difficult task for security agencies. Bello, who received the newly posted FCT Police Command Commissioner, Sunday Babaji, on a courtesy visit, said the challenges of criminalities within the city centre was different from what happen at the satellite towns. The minister, who pledge to support the police with operational vehicles to aid their fight against criminals, also urged the police to create synergy with other sister security agencies. He said: “The administration will assist the command with some operational vehicles to aid in its assignments and reminded him that policing the FCT could be challenging as the nature of crime and criminality within the city centre could be different from the satellite towns.”

Our Reporters

