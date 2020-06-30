Policy experts hail commencement of N-Power Batch ‘C’ programme 

Policy experts in Nigeria have hailed the introduction and ongoing registration of the N-Power Batch ‘C’ Scheme, saying it is a welcome development for the realisation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda for the positive transformation of the Nigerian economy through youth empowerment.

The experts, who spoke at a virtual workshop organised by the Youth Economic Forum, on ‘the engagement of youths for positive economic activities,’ said the idea of commencing a Batch ‘C’ registration was well thought out, while the registration has been commendable.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk had last week announced the introduction of the Batch ‘C’ component of the scheme following the disengagement of graduates enrolled under the Batch ‘A’ and ‘B’ N-Power scheme.

The Batch ‘C’ according to the minister, is expected to afford the ministry the opportunity to enrol a new set of beneficiaries who will be upskilled to prepare them for employability or entrepreneurship as well as provide skilled workers who will be critical to jump starting the Nigerian economy in the post-Covid-19 period.

One of the experts at the workshop, Dr. Gregory Mba, who spoke at length about the concept of introducing a fresh batch of beneficiaries to the programme, said it is necessary to reach to the vast majority of the populace.

Dr Mba, who is the Director-General of Policy and Strategic Planning Network, said though it is natural for those enrolled under Batches ‘A’ and ‘B’ to feel bad that their programmes are winding up, it is to the larger economic benefit of the country for a fresh batch to be enrolled under the scheme.

He said the continuous retention of the old beneficiaries after a cumulative four years since the programme commenced in 2016, would be tantamount to recycling a particular set of people, which might limit the scope of the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...