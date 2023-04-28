Polio Award: Rotary Bestows Posthumous Honour On Ado Bayero

The Rotary Foundation’s Nigeria National Polioplus Committee has honoured polio field workers and presented a posthumous award to the late Alhaji Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano, in recognition of his important commitment to the eradication of polio in Nigeria.

The committee also recognized other traditional leaders, as well as spiritual and community figures, for the significant contributions they made to the fight against polio in their respective states.

The honorees were recognized at the Tahir Guest Palace in Kano during the 2023 National Polio Field Workers’ Award Ceremony.

The purpose of creating the National Polio Field Workers’ Award, according to Rotary International President Ms Jennifer Jones, was to recognize and honour those field workers who excelled in the fight against polio in Nigeria.

Jones, who was present at the event through Past District Governor Endowment & Major Gifts Adviser for Africa Ijeoma Pearl Okoro, said the function was intended to honour the everyday people who are fighting polio on the front lines.

“The program is designed to reward those who go the extra mile, those who do just a little more than is required, and those who have shown the ability to be creative and think outside the box with innovative strategies which improve the richness of our program,” she said.

The president praised the program’s planners and urged allies to fund the foundation to keep the initiative going and maintain its positive impact on field workers’ morale.

“Although it is impossible to recognize those who have made significant contributions to the success of polio eradication in Nigeria, the event seeks to inspire and motivate everyone willing to put in just a little bit more effort to complete the task, according to NNPC Chairman Joshua Hassan.

He said the current target according to Global Partnership for Polio Eradication, is to stop all transmission of polio by the year 2026 adding “To do this, we will need more of your support in the field.

The District Head of Funtua and Sarkin Maska, Alhaji Sambo Idris Sambo, and the District Head of Damboa in Borno State, Alhaji Zanna Lawan Maina, are two traditional leaders that were recognized at the event.

Others were the Ward and Village Heads as well as Ephron Sokka Abubakar, the District Head of Kaltungo in Gombe State.

The awarding of certificates and wheelchairs to various poliomyelitis patients who are crippled is one of the event’s highlights.