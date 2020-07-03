Polio: Buhari commends Osinbajo, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has written world leaders and partners to appreciate their support towards helping Nigeria attain a Wild Polio Virus (WPV) free status, pledging that his administration would sustain the momentum and strengthen the primary health care system. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President also commended Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Chairman Presidential Taskforce on Polio Eradication, and his team, for making Nigeria proud and saving her children from the scourge of poliomyelitis. The letter reads: “This is to express our profound appreciation for your leadership of the Presidential Taskforce on Polio Eradication and Routine Immunisation.

“The declaration of Nigeria as a Wild Polio free country is the result of your effective coordination of the Nigerian Polio eradication program through the Presidential Taskforce on Polio Eradication and Routine Immunization, Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“Please extend my personal appreciation to all members of the Presidential Taskforce on Polio Eradication for making Nigeria proud and saving her children from the scourge of Poliomyelitis. “I urge the Taskforce under your leadership to sustain this coordination especially in mobilising state governors to provide the needed oversight and resources to sustain the momentum and strengthen the primary health care system by improving routine immunisation, maternal, newborn and child health services. “I urge you to sustain the momentum as I look forward to us leveraging on the polio infrastructure and experience to drive other health interventions.”

