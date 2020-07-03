News

Polio: Buhari commends Osinbajo, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has written world leaders and partners to appreciate their support towards helping Nigeria attain a Wild Polio Virus (WPV) free status, pledging that his administration would sustain the momentum and strengthen the primary health care system. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President also commended Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Chairman Presidential Taskforce on Polio Eradication, and his team, for making Nigeria proud and saving her children from the scourge of poliomyelitis. The letter reads: “This is to express our profound appreciation for your leadership of the Presidential Taskforce on Polio Eradication and Routine Immunisation.

“The declaration of Nigeria as a Wild Polio free country is the result of your effective coordination of the Nigerian Polio eradication program through the Presidential Taskforce on Polio Eradication and Routine Immunization, Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“Please extend my personal appreciation to all members of the Presidential Taskforce on Polio Eradication for making Nigeria proud and saving her children from the scourge of Poliomyelitis. “I urge the Taskforce under your leadership to sustain this coordination especially in mobilising state governors to provide the needed oversight and resources to sustain the momentum and strengthen the primary health care system by improving routine immunisation, maternal, newborn and child health services. “I urge you to sustain the momentum as I look forward to us leveraging on the polio infrastructure and experience to drive other health interventions.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

93,000 staff jittery as Shell announces job cuts, restructuring

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

O il super major, Shell, has announced a plan for job cuts in a new wave of restructuring, which has set jitters down the spines of its workers.     The oldest energy company said on its website that it has over 93,000 staff across over 70 countries.     Shell’s chief executive, Ben van […]
News Top Stories

IMF: Nigeria, others need fresh $110bn to tackle coronavirus

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although 29 sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria, have already received International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursements totalling about $10.1 billion in emergency facilities, the region still needs over $110 billion in additional funding this year to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Fund has said.   The IMF, which stated this in a regional economic outlook […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria braces for looming plunge in remittances

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

With the World Bank predicting a drastic fall in remittances to Africa this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Nigerian economy, already grappling with the devastating impact of the slump in oil prices, could face even tougher times ahead compared with other sub – Saharan African countries, findings by Saturday Telegraph show. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: