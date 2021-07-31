News

Polio: Kano to vaccinate over 3 million children

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Kano State government has concluded plans to vaccinate 3, 242,040 children under five years during July Out- Break Responses (OBRs) vaccination against polio.

 

Speaking during a press briefing to that effect, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, who spoke on behalf of the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said the state government in conjunction with development partners, is ensuring that no child is missed in the July OBR round of polio vaccination.

 

According to him: “Optimal performance is highly desirable during OBR rounds by ensuring no child is missed. As we must be aware that cases of missed children lead to poor quality results of the OBR rounds and surely, will affect how we would be able to bring the circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus type 2 (cVDPV-2) outbreak under control.”

 

Recalling that in the past, several OBRs have been con-ducted, Tsanyawa stated that: “Another one has up again in this month of July, 2021, according to the national S/A calendar, for containing the circulating viruses.

 

“In this direction also, it reveals the necessity to maintain efforts of mobilizing the public for the OBR campaigns and other subsequent rounds of polio vaccination while still facing the scourge of COVID- 19 vaccines

