Polio resurgence: FCTA kicks off 2nd round vaccination

In an effort to contain the resurgence of polio within the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday commenced a second round of polio vaccination.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who performed the exercise, urged parents to be responsive to the opportunity provided by the government for the vaccination.

The minister noted that the quick action initiated by the administration was to prevent the virus from spreading in the territory.

Aliyu, while vaccinating two new born babies, also urged mothers to take the vaccination seriously and ensure proper hygiene.

“We urge all mothers to come out and vaccinate their babies, because we want polio to be kicked out or eradicated, and we want the status to be maintained. I know mothers are the most excited people in the world, especially with a new born baby. However, follow all the processes as directed by medical personnel.

“Also be reminded that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, therefore keep observing all the protocols by wearing your face mask and keeping physical distancing. I am happy you are all wearing your face mask, keep doing that even in market places,” Aliyu cautioned.

