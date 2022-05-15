News

Polio Vaccination: Ayade’s wife flags off 2nd Outbreak Response

Posted on Author Clenent James Calabar Comment(0)

Following the successful completion of the first vaccination campaign for the eradication of polio virus type one, Cross River State government has flagged off another campaign for the eradication of Second Out-break Response tagged, ‘I OBR2.’

 

Wife of the governor, Dr. Linda Ayade who flagged off the second campaign at the Aku Nursery and Primary School, Big Qua Town, admonished religious leaders, traditional rulers, parents, schools, churches, and caregivers to support public enlightenment campaigns meant to eradicate Polio Virus Type Two amongst children in order to reduce the disease. Ayade’s wife noted that immunization was crucial to the survival of children against vaccine-preventable diseases.

 

Mrs. Ayade, who was represented by the Director- General, Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, said that children aged between 0 and 5 years would be administered two drops of the novel polio vaccine Type Two alongside  other antigens that are due.

 

She noted that the government of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade would continue to allocate more resources to ensure a seamless campaign and urged parents and caregivers to ensure that their eligible children are immunized against polio.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Editors’ Conference: Insecurity posting negative devt indices

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The 17the All Nigerian Editors Conference has called for healthy and harmonious collaboration between the media and the security agencies in the fight against insecurity across the country, saying the problem of insecurity is taking a huge toll on societal life and posting negative development indices in several areas.   The conference also said that […]
News

OVO Smart App devices to save power consumption

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An engineering technology outfit, Vin Global Technologies says he has developed a comfortable solution for humans through its automation systemic app. The new OVO products and their app called OVO Smart, will integrate household appliances digitally and enable users to easily control all their gadgets on a phone or computer and from anywhere they are […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

AMENDED TERRORISM CHARGE: Journalists barred as Kanu pleads not guilty

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…challenges jurisdiction of court …Senator Uba, Ohanaeze protest exclusion from trial Court adjourns till Nov 10 Self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu yesterday pleaded not guilty to the seven-count amended criminal charge preferred against him by the Federal Government before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Kanu, however, challenged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica