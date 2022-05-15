Polio Vaccination: Ayade’s wife flags off 2nd Outbreak Response

Following the successful completion of the first vaccination campaign for the eradication of polio virus type one, Cross River State government has flagged off another campaign for the eradication of Second Out-break Response tagged, ‘I OBR2.’

Wife of the governor, Dr. Linda Ayade who flagged off the second campaign at the Aku Nursery and Primary School, Big Qua Town, admonished religious leaders, traditional rulers, parents, schools, churches, and caregivers to support public enlightenment campaigns meant to eradicate Polio Virus Type Two amongst children in order to reduce the disease. Ayade’s wife noted that immunization was crucial to the survival of children against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Mrs. Ayade, who was represented by the Director- General, Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, said that children aged between 0 and 5 years would be administered two drops of the novel polio vaccine Type Two alongside other antigens that are due.

She noted that the government of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade would continue to allocate more resources to ensure a seamless campaign and urged parents and caregivers to ensure that their eligible children are immunized against polio.

