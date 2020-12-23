Political alignment, key to S’East’s quest for power – Ogah

Hon. Chinedu Ogah is the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on Governor David Umahi’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the clamour for the South-East to produce the next president in 2023, among other issues

The All Progressives Congress (APC) recemtly made a big catch in Ebonyi State, following the defection of Governor David Umahi to the ruling party. How do you react to that development?

It is a very good development. It is indeed a welcome development for the governor and also a welcome development for Ebonyi State. In fact, it is a good development for our great party, the APC. It shows that many more people are realizing the importance of belonging to the ruling party, and the need to be in mainstream politics.

I have always told Ebonyi people that if we want to get what is due to us in this country, there is no point remaining in the opposition because when you are in opposition, you are busy fighting the government in power. And there is no how you will be fighting somebody and expect to get all you want from the person, no matter the argument anybody wants to put forward. Don’t forget that we have not attained that level of advancement in politics, where you can say that it doesn’t matter whether you are in opposition or not to get what you want.

In Nigeria as we know it today, the party you belong to matters because our democracy is still evolving and I believe that one day, we will get to a point where you can belong to any party and still get what you want. But for now, we are still a developing democracy, and I can say that we are moving at our pace. People will always want to compare us to the United States or other advanced democracies.

It is good to aspire to be like America in terms of maturity in politics and governance but we are not there yet. However, I am quite optimistic that we will be like the United States and other advanced democracies someday if we are ready to make the necessary sacrifices which the founders and leaders of those countries made. My concern here is that, most times, we in Nigeria want to eat our cake and have it.

We don’t want to labour to achieve greatness. There is this wise saying that some people are born great, some are made great, while others achieve greatness. I can tell you that only very few people are born great or made.

Most of the great people in the world today got there through hard-work. So, I commend Governor Umahi for the bold step he took to move to APC. I am highly elated about this because it is a right step in the right direction, and the people of Ebonyi will be better for it, there is no doubt about that.

Already, you know that he is a very hardworking man. If you check his achievements in the last five years in office, you will see what I am saying. He has done tremendously well even as an opposition governor. Now that he has joined the ruling party, I have no doubts in my mind that he will do better. It is very good that he understands that he has to take the state higher in terms of development, and the best place to belong to achieve that is no other party than the APC, which is the party in power.

What does the governor’s defection portend for the South-East geopolitical zone?

The coming of Governor Umahi to the APC portends a lot of positive things for the South- East. For instance, it has created and broadened the opportunities for the region to be in the frontline politics because, when you belong to the opposition, as I said earlier, you are just busy fighting the government in power. We don’t need to pretend about it, there is no how you can get what you want if you are in opposition because the opposition is always trying to pull down the government in power, creating tension and provoking disharmony in the system through harsh and negative criticisms. I am not against criticism but it must be constructive and issue based. So, in the midst of that type of frosty relationship, there is no agreement between the opposition and the government in power, and that leads to a lot of things not working as expected. Now, the APC has two states in the South-East and the door is still open for others to come and join the party, where things are happening. So, to answer you directly, the defection of Governor Umahi to the APC is a very good omen and a sign of good things coming to the South-east geopolitical zone.

Some people are of the opinion that it will not be possible for the South-East to produce the next president in 2023 because the people of the zone are always divided. Do you share this view?

There is nothing impossible about the South-East producing a president. It is very possible if the people from the region take the right steps, and I believe that it has started happening. What do I mean? Number one, the zone has to identify with the ruling party because it is easier to win election when you are coming from the ruling party than when you are fighting on the platform of opposition because a ruling party has more national spread and other things needed to win election than a party in opposition. Two, you know that there is no geopolitical zone in this country, which can stand alone and win election, especially the presidency. So, the South- East has to align with other zones in the North and in the South to be able to achieve their clamour to produce the next president. This is why I am encouraging many more political figures from the South-East to join the APC and you can see that people are leaving the PDP for the APC.

Do you think that other ethnic nationalities in the country will support the South-East, who are essentially Igbos to produce a president in 2023, looking at what Ndigbo consider as orchestrated marginalization of their region?

I beg to disagree that Igbos are being marginalized. I will rather say that they are the ones marginalizing themselves. I know that many people will not like to hear this but the question I want to ask you as a journalist is, all the people that have been appointed or elected to high positions in the country, what did they achieve for the zone. You know that opportunity does not come all the time. So, the opportunities we had in the past, what did we do with them? Yes, there may be evidences of marginalization from the centre but I can tell you that it is not President Muhammadu Buhari’s government that should be held responsible. You can blame past administrations for marginalizing the South-East but President Buhari has been trying for the zone. For instance, the last administration paid lip service to the Second Niger Bridge but Buhari has given it serious attention. And we are very optimistic that the project will be completed any time soon. When this happens, I tell you, it will trigger a lot of economic activities in the region and by extension the whole country because it will facilitate easy movement of goods and services to the region and from the region to other parts of the country.

The recent EndSARS protests across the country revealed that a lot of Nigerian youths are jobless, and also that there is the need to involve more of them in governance. What is your take on that?

There is nowhere in the world where government can provide employment for everybody. I can tell you that it is lazy people who will be roaming about and crying that government did not give them work. The serious minded ones are not waiting for government to give them job; they used their initiatives and started something for themselves to keep them busy and give them daily bread. Let me ask you, as a serious minded journalist, why didn’t you wait for government to give you employment? I see how you are busy doing your work and from it, you are taking care of your needs but others prefer to be walking up and down, blaming government for everything. On the issue of involving youths in governance; yes it is good and I support that position that they should work hard and participate in politics and governance at all levels. Again, I have a pertinent question to ask, and that is: Youths who have been involved in politics and governance, how did they manage the various positions they occupied? Did they do well or not? In as much as I support that youths should participate in the governance process of the country, they should also try and be serious, so that whenever they come out to contest for anything both the young and the elderly in the society will take them serious and give them support.

Is it not the responsibility of government to provide the enabling environment for people to start small scale enterprises on their own?

For instance, there is no stable power supply in Nigeria… Government is trying its best even though there is room for improvement. But I still repeat that graduates should learn to be creative and hardworking, so that they don’t stay idle and continue to blame government for all their woes. Remember that an idle mind is devil’s workshop. I agree, government has a very serious part to play but the youth and indeed every citizen whether young or old, must play his or her part in the development of the country because governance is a collective responsibility. President Buhari is the father of the nation as at today, and he feels the pains of his children. That is why his administration has a lot of poverty alleviation programmes. Look at the Special Public Works Programme, 2020, where 774,000 people would be recruited by the Federal Government under the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) across the 774 local government areas in the country. So, the government is doing its best to engage our youths and Nigerians in general.

You joined the House of Representatives late, having fought your way through a fierce legal tussle. This late arrival notwithstanding, have you made meaningful contributions on the floor of the House?

Of course, for me joining the House late is not a barrier at all. You know that the primary responsibility of a parliamentarian is lawmaking. In view of this, I have introduced some bills, motions and petitions since I came to the National Assembly.

