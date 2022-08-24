Political Assassinations: Osun govt talks tough

The Osun State Government has warned that those behind the violent killings will face severe consequences unless they refrain from bloodshed. It issued the warning after its weekly Executive Council meeting yesterday.

This followed recent assassinationsof someAllProgressives Congress (APC) leaders inthe state, and several violent attacks on party members and government officials, including the wife of the governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola.

While calling for calm, the state government also revealed that it was aware of the plans by the opposition to further unleash terror on government officials and members of the APC in the days ahead.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said: “The government is very worried about the spate of politicallymotivated assassinations in Osun, a state that has enjoyed peace and tranquillity in the lastfour yearsandhasearned its rating as the nation’s safest place.

“Sadly, innocentandpeaceloving people are beginning to live in fear since the announcement of the results of the governorship election, becauseof arevivalof theviolent culture that the Peoples Democratic Party is known for.

“Specifically, government officials and members of the ruling APC have been targeted in all of these attacks.

“Those whose desire is to shed blood of the innocent, peace-loving Osun people should not forget that those who live by the sword will be felled by the same weapon.

“Finally, the government wishes to reaffirm that no one should test its resolve to deploy the full powers of the law to make the state safe for all including members of the opposition themselves

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...