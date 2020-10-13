Political class can’t fix politics in Nigeria – Oby Ezekwesili

Ahead of a virtual press conference to unveil #FixPolitics, one-time Education Minister and a presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili spoke with some select media houses.

JOHNSON AYANTUNJI presents an excerpt of the proceedings…

As a prominent stakeholder in Nigeria’s socio-economic development, what would you say are the major setbacks to genuine enthronement of democratic culture?

I recently completed research on this issue as a Richard von Weizacker Fellowship at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin. As a candidate for the office of the President of Nigeria in the 2019 elections, I directly witnessed the absurdity of our politics and it naturally awakened my intellectual curiosity. What I observed in politics in that short time set me off on a journey to reflect and better understand the challenges of our Democracy, Politics and Governance.

My research #FixPolitics has some interesting findings that specifically address your question. There are three interconnected factors that hinder democratic development in Nigeria and the rest of our continent. These are :

1. The absence of a productive and politically literate, empowered and engaged voting population.

2. The dominant culture of a political class (politicians and their allies across society) that subordinates the collective good of the society to their personal interest without any consequences.

3. The existence of weak constitutional, political and electoral institutions and context which lead to an ineffective regulatory context for politics.

What essential features should define the ambitious project of fixing politics in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, the most populous Black country?

My #FixPolitics research findings concluded that every democracy including that of Nigeria can functions well when it stands on three triangulated pillars of : 1.Empowered and Engaged Citizens who vote rationally for candidates that can effectively run government on their behalf.

2. Ethical, Competent and Capable Politicians who compete for votes by presenting citizens with alternative plans of how they will govern on their behalf.

3. Credible Institutions that include constitutional, political and electoral bodies to regulate the relationship between citizens and politicians.

This means there are three key factors that determine the quality of political culture and outcomes in democracy; the engagement of the citizens as informed and active electorate; the quality of the political class and politicians who vie for elective offices; and the institutional integrity of the political regulatory system and context.

The #FixPolitics research evaluated how well these three triangulated pillars are doing in Nigeria and Africa more broadly. We have five major findings:

One, adopting a theoretical model that assumes governance as a product or service in a market structure, we simplified and were able to interrogate what happens between the demand side ( that is, the electorate or voters), the supply side (that is, the political class who run for elective offices) and; the institutional and regulatory context (that is, constitutional, political and electoral environment) in which both sides interact.

Two, our politics is structurally challenged with unequal power relations between the people and a political class that is unaccountable in the exercise of their public mandate.

We named the phenomenon, “monopolistic democracy” and like all monopolies, society is endangered by the distortionary effect it has on social outcomes.

Three, if we do not #FixPolitics urgently, Politics will disintegrate and destroy Nigeria permanently and that is because, our ruling class has entrenched a corrupted political culture that stunts the common good of citizens and their society without any consequences.

Four, the corrupted political culture undermines citizens, families, communities, society at large, businesses and the economy as well as government, public institutions and the governance processes.

Five, the corrupted political culture is invasive and pervasive and thus constitutes a major obstacle to economic growth and development of Nigeria and continent. This inhibitive effect on development is the reason for high incidence of extreme poverty in Nigeria despite the huge endowment of population and natural resources.

The good thing is that the solutions to these problems were also identified by the research.

Where should the effort to fix politics begin and what could be a probable timeframe to evaluate progress?

The research found that any effort to #FixPolitics has to begin with the citizens pillar of the democracy triangle. It is only the citizens pillar that retains the credibility to fix the broken political system and corrupted culture that is to be fixed. The Political Class Pillar cannot #FixPolitics because they are the primary beneficiaries of the anomaly in our politics therefore inherently lack the incentive to correct it. The Regulatory Pillar unfortunately lacks the independence, strength, capability and the credibility to check the excesses of the political class in particular.

What makes the research unique is how it uses evidence to sequentially guide citizens that are persuaded to act. Fundamentally, the citizens who step out to #FixPolitics must act on all three pillars concurrently and simultaneously. The solutions highlighted each Pillar must be systemically launched at the same time as the others.

Citizens have to execute the political structural transformation agenda in a systematic, coherent, coordinated and collaborative way. It is the only way citizens’s effort will gather the systemic momentum and creates political structural shifts that correct political culture and outcomes. A silo approach at addressing the problems identified for each of the triangulated pillars will fail for lack of integrative impact.

It is why the Work Study Group (WSG) is made up of a diverse group of Nigerians from all regions of Nigeria, works of life and political persuasion. The members of the WSG are bound in the common vision, mission and core values of transforming Nigeria’s deformed politics and governance by rallying behind the #FixPolitics research findings.

The WSG members work together to design and execute the programs under each of the three pillars while collaborating on cross-cutting issues in an ecosystem-building approach.

On evaluating progress of #FixPolitics, it is important to clearly convey that this initiative is not a dash but a marathon.

This initiative is not about 2023. #FixPolitics is about designing Nigeria’s and Africa’s way out of the trap of underdevelopment occasioned by our faulty political foundation. It is not partisan.

It is about building a new political culture of taking responsibility through participation and empowered engagement by citizens and providing service and public accountability by public leaders.

More specifically, the work-plans developed for each pillar have specific and easy-to-measure actions that are of short, medium and long-term delivery and impact.

For example, in the Emerging New and Value-Based Political Class Pillar, we are establishing an Unconventional School of Politics, Policy and Governance which will fully commence in 2021 and annually produce a new class of value-based politicians on a mixed curriculum of theory and practice of ethical politics, design of sound economic, social, sectoral and structural policies and building strong, open, accessible, transparent and accountable institutions, regulatory and legal contexts. We are aiming to graduate 500 such people twice each year.

Our school is Unconventional because it is designed to disrupt the mindset of the 500 citizens that will have the privilege of being admitted into each class cohort every six months.

Since the current marketplace of supply of politicians is holding the country hostage to a destructive political culture, we can upend their dominance by producing a new political class of public leaders with the requisite character, competence and capacity.

A complex mix of challenges, including low literacy level and economic deprivation has thrown up what could be described as crisis of democracy in Nigeria, is it possible to inject sanity into the country’s politics?

You are spot on in identifying the adverse impact of low literacy level and poverty on our democracy.

In my research, there is a conclusion that these two factors inhibit the quality of voting decisions of our electorate that are within the low-income class.

First, the illiterate is likely to be poor. The daily financial worth of the productivity of poor people in our country is extremely low and so whatever is offered them by unscrupulous politicians on Election Day is hugely attractive.

For them Election Day is simply another day of struggles to eke out a living. Election Day is not a decision about the next four years for most poor voters.

They have concluded that since governance did not improve their wellbeing in the previous years, nothing in the future would change. They therefore rationally make a decision to sell their vote and “earn an income” for each time they do so.

In my conclusions, I wrote it this way:

“The Price of the Vote of the low-income voters in Nigeria is extremely low and corrupted politicians can easily pay for it.”

Second, the poor who are illiterate will also likely lack political literacy and so do not realize the power of their constitutional right to vote. In the power relations between the electorate and those they vote into office, the former have failed to take their primacy in our democracy.

