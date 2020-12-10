Political class profiting from Nigerians’ misery – Eriema

Ochuko Eriema is the Founder/Executive Director of Niger Delta Initiative Austria (NDIA). In this interview, he speaks on the recent stakeholders’ meeting between leaders and governors of the South- South, and the Federal Government’s delegation, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

What is your take on the recent stakeholders meeting between leaders and governors of the South-South, and a Federal Government’s delegation in Port- Harcourt, Rivers State?

The Niger Delta Initiative Austria (NDIA) has observed all circumstances that led to the stakeholders meeting between leaders of the South-South geo-political zone and a Federal Government’s delegation.

For over a decade, NDIA has been in the vanguard of the campaign to raise international awareness about the environmental catastrophe that is taking place in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria and the Hope for Niger Delta Campaign in the Netherlands (HNDC), founded by Comrade Sunny Ofehe, has been instrumental to the progress and the sustenance of our campaign. It is worth mentioning that these two non-profit organisations have been spearheading the campaign for a cleaner and greener Niger Delta region.

The executives and members of NDIA concluded that it would be both unfitting and cowardice if we attempt to duck the utter disregard and humiliation, the Federal Government’s delegation meted on the region’s revered monarchs, governors and leaders, who arrived on time for the meeting before a cancellation by the Federal Government’s delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

NDIA is aware that the stakeholders meeting was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, who ordered the presidential delegation comprising all ministers from the region to visit and consult with the representatives of the people regarding the recent #EndSARS protests. The presidential team, however, tactically stripped the South-South of some of the loudest and finest voices by compelling them to be part of the presidential delegation.

How do you see the demands presented by the South-South stakeholders’ at the meeting?

The demands presented by the South-South stakeholders’ are genuine and long overdue. The call for restructuring of the country is not peculiar to the region alone as other segments of the country know it is the right thing to do if Nigeria must move forward as one. However, the call to privatize the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries got us pondering. As activists with wholesome memories of past privatization history in Nigeria, such exercise will set the region and the nation further backward.

Why do you think so?

In 2013, the Federal Govern-ment privatized the power sector. Nigerians anticipated a stable supply of electricity since the projection was that generat i o n , transmission and the distribution would increase significantly. The private sector as expected is to be an efficient and productive manager but the contrary is the case as the privatization of the power sector is entangled in persistent hoax and deception. Today, Nigeria is in total darkness. Hardly can any state in Nigeria get an uninterrupted power supply for six hours in a day.

The privatization of the power sector was a tool by which prominent politicians and their cronies in big business thrived from the misery and frustrations of the generality of Nigerians. They deliberately plundered and sabotaged the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). Again, this same capitalist class both in big businesses and in politics has intentionally been looting and sabotaging the nation’s refineries in the name of turnaround maintenance.

These same saboteurs are the ones clamouring for the privatization of the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries. They are plotting to buy them with monies they have looted from public treasury. Their sole aim is to further profit from the misery and frustrations of the generality of Nigerians.

What are the issues you felt were left out at the meeting, which ought to have been addressed?

We observed that the region’s stakeholders and governors failed to mention the environmental war being waged against the South-South by the multinational oil companies. It leaves us heartbroken that the much talked about clean-up of the region was not even mentioned. It further reveals the nonchalant attitude of our leaders, who are yet to take the polluting of the Niger Delta as an act of war. It makes us see them as collaborators rather than stakeholders. It diminishes the sacrifices and painstaking efforts, finances and time, activists like us have invested in the struggle.

In specific terms, what are those issues you feel were left out?

Let us be clear; the Niger Delta is no longer one of the most polluted regions of the world; it has become the most polluted and also, the most underdeveloped oil-producing areas of the world. The unstable lifestyle of the contemporary man is not only contaminating our environment, but is also over-utilising our natural resources field, especially, the non-renewable supplies, like metals, minerals, and fossil fuels.

These lifestyles, requiring excessive consumption of natural resources and the deepening human disconnection from nature through toxic environmental methods are programmed to deprive our forthcoming generations of the availability of before- mentioned resources which take millions of years in their restoration. Also, unsustainable human actions are likely to breed harmful outcomes on our environment as well as humanistic health and may lead to possible extinction of man.

The public influence will evolve solely if the public knows the significance and the consequence of the environment, and the devastating effects formed by the diverse natures of human activities. Environmental impairment is first to the Niger Delta problems, as it has impeded rural economic pursuits and poses a threat to sustainable growth.

This phase of our problems is too important not to be on the demands presented to the presidential delegation. There was no mention of the nefarious activities of multinational oil companies like Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron and others on how to stop them from implementing the worse management practices they perpetrated upon the Niger Delta region and the people since the discovery of oil in that region. The activities of these multinational oil companies are racist, gecocide, and crime against humanity.

They should be held accountable with restoration reached. The Niger Delta region of Nigeria has been inundated with oil pollution since the start of oil exploitation in the 1960s; now is the time to address and hold all polluters and their collaborators accountable for the clean-up of the Niger Delta region.

