Political dramatics and dance of duncery towards 2023

Nigeria is right on the edge of a great breakthrough into a glorious era if we can just squeeze past the real and present dangers of supremacist subjugation. The average Nigerian deserves to be set from the grinding poverty and endless toil of the purposeless drift that truncated our short-lived celebration of independence before leading us into an avoidable civil war, then years of military brutalization, before the dispensation of this democratic dance of duncery finally emerged.

The present reality is that our country is facing at least five existential threats at the moment and the political class that should be a source of hope are right now, refusing to treat the present challenges with the gravity required but is offering us costly comic distractions instead of facing the realities on ground. The good news and the silver lining in the cloud, however, is that our political institutions do have the potential to rise to the occasion but will need some encouragement from elder statesmen in addition to heavy pressure from the youth generations whose futures are swinging in the balance.

Things can no longer be done with the ‘business as usual’ approach. Nigeria has come to the hour of truth and this frontier demands nothing less than “outstanding” leadership skills from the next president. We know that everything rises and falls with leadership and the inherited political culture of our nation was not wired to produce true leadership but predatory deal makers with very little moral conscience.

Yet, the system has somehow by divine providence thrown up a handful of principled political leaders with integrity and this is the time for the ‘Giant of Africa’ to rouse itself from the sleep of death. Battered into submission by the daily struggle for survival the average Nigerian does not have the liberty to think with a clear head but we have more or less arrived at the point where we must find the courage to face the truth or be shackled into a deeper bondage if we lose the war against terrorism. Any medical doctor will tell you that a surgical operation with 90% success against a malignant cancer is still a sure death sentence and this is what our “technical defeat” of terrorism in Nigeria translates into. The shape shifting, hydra headed war machinery of the highly intelligent, ruthless, unrelenting and merciless agenda of the ISWAP with its religious disguise has invested too much in Nigeria to turn back. Its troops are already seeping into our national territories and its moles are well positioned in the corridors of power.

Its divide-and-rule strategies are working so well that separatist calls are ringing louder by the day. If we don’t get it right it would just be a matter of time before ISWAP collapses Nigeria from within and like Afghanistan, we will discover too late that the lives of 200 million plus Nigerians were traded for the “incentivisation of terrorists with territories” while we were distracted by politicking. With the window closing by the day, this means that the primary criteria that must influence the choice of the next presidential team should be the issue of security, followed by the issue of security and the issue of security again.

Perhaps the first thing needed now is to kneel down and plead with the major media houses covering the build up to the elections of 2023 in Nigeria that they have the power to block the distractions of ‘political duncery’ so that ISWAP does not gain advantages. If our media moguls neglect this call to patriotic duty, many of the directors in the media houses, will be standing in food queues next to former newscasters with plastic bowls in hand in the days ahead.

This is an open call to our media managers to become more purposive, patriotic and intelligent in the execution of their duties. God Himself will reward their good works. Furthermore, the national media needs to help us filter out the mediocrity of presidential hopefuls who cannot even identify the five existential threats our nation is facing.

This can be achieved by airing the skill sets that inform the “exceptional leadership” model that our nation needs right now. Presidential aspirants who for example are still thinking that the Niger Delta pacification model will work with ISWAP need to be remanded in the past where they belong and those who are talking about launching collaborative investigations into the root cause of asymmetrical warfare and hybrid threats in this dire hour should be posted to the National Arts Theatre to rediscover their talents.

Right now, we need a noble president with exceptional leadership skills who can take charge immediately and hit the ground running. If we find an honest leader that can combine security savvy with a cutting edge socio-economic rapid recovery plan then we can tell our grandchildren to start the celebrations early.

The typewriter generations of politicians and their insulting visions of cutlasses and hoes must be replaced with the options made available by smart farming, cutting- edge advances of artificial intelligence and biotechnology if hope is to be restored. Needless to say, it must be clear to all and sundry that these peculiar requirements for exceptional leadership in 2023 have already eliminated most of the presidential aspirants creating the distractions of duncery.

All in all, there seem to be only four presidential hopefuls that have the basic requirements even though one of them is far ahead of the pack because of his or her sophistication of thought, global and the consensus building ability to unite Nigeria against the terror hydra of ISWAP. This is all about winning a war to survive, as some of our past presidents lived in denial but the next Commander-in-Chief of our nation will have no such luxury. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Rev Thompson, a global security consultant, writes from Lagos

