Political elites can’t wait for Buhari’s exit in 2023-Presidency

The Presidency has observed that the nation’s elites were tired of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government noting that they could not wait for his second term to end. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday, however, insisted that Buhari’s legacies were strong and would be difficult to dismantle. Shehu stated: “So many in the political elites of this country cannot wait for the President’s second term in of-fice to end. “They yearn for a return to the “good old days” of helping themselves to public funds with abandon, the easy export of ill-gotten money to foreign bank accounts, of acting without responsibility, accountability, or censure. The last thing they want is “another Buhari.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...