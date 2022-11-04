Political elites tasked on need to unite Africa

Political elites in Nigeria have been advised on the urgent need to unite Africa creating a Welfarist Society.

In a release, Arrow head of God’s kingdom on Earth Elder Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi who advised the ruling class to leave their footprints on the sand of time said: “It is not by accident that the Creator put you in positions of leadership & stewardship at this period when there is a worldwide crisis.

“You are veritable tools for lifting oppression, alleviating poverty, preventing sickness and providing against hunger and the general welfare of Africans on the continent and other members of the Human Race..

“It is only by your selflessness (as leaders) and the sacrifice of dropping your ego to becoming servant leaders to your people that you can attain success.

“You all have to come together for the sake of all Africans to shed your sovereignty for the progress and development of the continent. The focus should be a ‘Welfarist Society of United African States’ with all the artificial boundaries that were demarcations in the 1884 Berlin Partition eliminated.

“You should all be courageous and boldly unite to call the bluff of all past colonizers and current creditors insisting on debt cancellation. This is because the Post Covid-19 Pandemic Era, coupled with the current harshness and attendant downturn in the economies of nations worldwide(a fallout of the Russian/Ukraine war) will continue to increase the hardship currently being faced by Africans.

Africa should close her land, sea and airports, to importation of non-essential foreign goods. Focus should be on the needs of our people and emphasis on Intra-Afican Trade as espoused in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA) Protocol.

“The elites and the ordinary citizens must be ready to face a period of discomfort. This will be our sacrifice for the sake of freedom and development of the African Continent. Without Pain there can be no Gain.

For the sake of future generations of Africans, this is our needed sacrifice. We have to take advantage of this uncertain times to chart a course for the upliftment of our people. It’s time for all Africa to shout Harambee.

“Our leaders should think more about Leaving their footprints on the sand of time and summon the courage to unite notwithstanding external threats, so that their names will be written in gold in the African Hall of Fame.

“The cup is already full for the Political Elites and their stooges in Nigeria, The Creator says Enough is Enough at this end time. They are presumed guilty of misappropriation of public funds and Crime against Humanity until a Truth Panel to be set up by Orunmila, to try them proves their iñnocençe, they are in their own interests commanded to move to a two-bedroom apartment in their villages pending the determination of their cases. They stand to face the wrath of Olodumare if they fail to heed this command”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...