Political Merchants in Niger state.

So should we fold our hands and watch our state being mortgaged by those who don’t even reside in the state?

The news of the meeting held on Tuesday where they finalised the decision to mortgage our state at the sum of 4Billion naira by has already gone public. What is disheartening about this is that these are same people who God has given capacity to help the state move forward but are the very people who are trying be all means to bring the it down.

For someone who has enjoined juicy contracts in the govt running into tens of billions but all that is not enough yet still want to hand over the state to a man who has no public service experience, who himself is surrounded by huge debts. What has Niger state done to you people apart from enriching you that you insist on bringing it down to zero.

It is disappointing that they took us for granted, they see us as chickens who have no say of their own, they just come and brag about money and assume all of us will run to them because of money, we are wiser now.

They will collect your money and the good people of Niger state will not vote for you.

We are no longer interested in people who will come and display money with no development plans for the state to take leadership positions,

Suleman Isa
Zariyawa road
Suleja.

 

News

Senate summons NLNG for refusing to compensate 73 communities for acquired land

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Orders Federal Ministry of Education to issue Sunday Akinwale NYSC exemption certificate The Senate, gave the management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) a one-week ultimatum to appear before its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions or face the consequences for failing to do so. The Senate issued the summons when the […]
News

Exclusive: APC Legal Team in Search of Corrupt Judges To Vacate Court Order Stopping Convention

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Legal Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is reportedly shopping for compromised judges to vacate a court order stopping its elective National Convention that it had scheduled for March 26, 2022. Bwari Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in suit number FCT/HC/CV/2958/2021 had […]
News Top Stories

NDLEA seizes N60bn worth of drugs in 6 weeks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

In its renewed war against drug abuse in the country, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized illicit substances worth over N60 billion.   The seizure was made within the last six weeks, signalling the avowed commitment of the new chairman of the NDLEA, Brig- Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), to check the menace […]

