POLITICAL NOTES: Diaspora voting rights

The quest by Nigerians living abroad to participate in the country’s electioneering process has been a recurring decimal even as more African countries continue to give their nationals in the Diaspora the opportunity to have a say in what happens back home. Presently, there are about 115 countries and territories, including nearly all developed nations that have systems in place to allow their emigrants to vote. The number is still growing with more African nations embracing the option. A study of countries that allow their emigrants to vote included 21 African nations; 13 North and South American countries; 15 Asian countries, six Pacific countries and 36 European countries. Sixty-five of these countries allow for external voting for everyone, while about 25 place restrictions on it, based on such factors as to whether they intend to return permanently or how long they have been away. Besides granting voting rights to nationals abroad, some of these countries have even gone a step further by allocating parliamentary seats to its Diaspora. The story is however different in the continent’s largest democracy and economy – Nigeria. With millions of her citizens living outside the continent, the questions have always been: Should Nigerians in Diaspora be allowed to vote? Section 77 (2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) states that “every citizen of Nigeria, who has attained the age of 18 years at the time of the registration of voters for the purposes of election shall be entitled to be registered as a voter for that election.” While unofficial estimates of Nigerians living abroad put the figure between five and 10 million, United Nations (UN) statistics puts it at 1.2 million. No doubt, this is grossly underestimated, but the fact remains that it is high time Nigerians in Diaspora are factored in the electioneering process given their contributions to the economy. The Nigerian Diaspora community contributes about $25 billion yearly to the nation’s economy through foreign remittances. Beyond remittances, they also contribute through investment in productive activities that support economic growth and job creation. Despite these contributions, it has been a long wait by Nigerians living abroad to participate in elections in the country. Many had hoped that the wait would be over in 2019, but the expectation was dashed. However, considering the enormity of the potential voting bloc from the Diaspora, it is not unlikely that it can make a difference in future elections

