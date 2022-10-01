Political offices in Nigeria not meant for people with conscience –Gen Ikponmwen

…says politicians planning to rig elections must have a rethink

General Idada Ikpomwen can be said to be a man of many parts. He was former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, a legal luminary and one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). A human rights activist, he has been a strong voice in the struggle for the emancipation of Niger/Delta from the age-long marginalisation of the oil producing area. In this exclusive interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he bared his mind on a number of issues as regards 2023 General Elections. Excerpts…

General, since 1999, Nigeria hasn’t got it right politically; it has always been one political crisis or the other in our democracy. What is the way out?

Well I must first thank you for considering me a worthy person to invite to speak on this very sensitive matter. You people are the media, you are the eye of the society. The media by your meaningful, objective and unbiased reporting of true governance, you make people do right and do things properly. That is the job of the media. So I am not surprised about the question and that is why I have said thank you. Let me tell you that I have been an opinion leader for the past 20 years and I say that with all sense of humility. Even when I was actively involved in politics in the sense that I contested election in no less than twice; I won one and I don’t want to say that I was rigged out in the second one. But in the end even though I was a Senator-elect through the defunct UNCP, I did not succeed in winning the election under the PDP, which I was one of the leaders that found it.

As political leader then, were your people not surprised that you did not win the Edo South primaries?

Yes my failure to win the election in the party I helped to form generated a lot of reactions from the masses, to the extent that three media houses described my not winning the Edo South senatorial primaries as one of the surprises of the day. The records are there. It was surprising to them because by experience, education, qualifications, exposure and combination of so many factors, it would have been right for me to win election to the Senate and contribute my quota to the progress and achievements made by the military and to enhance future advancement and development.

So I agree with them when they said it was a surprise and many people were equally surprised. But I can tell you that it has not been easy in this country for people who mean well, for people who are visionary, for people who are committed to the progress and advancement of this country to win elections because most of the political leaders are corrupt and selfish. You need to be one of their kind to emerge as a leader or a winner of any political election conducted by them.

Would you say that most of the elections that have taken place in Nigeria have been transparent?

Let me not go too far; presidential elections had not been won but rigged. Late former President Musa Yar’ Adua, said it. He said the election that brought him to power was full of irregularities, but he vowed to put things right. But unfortunately, he didn’t live long enough to achieve his purpose. But his comments attracted attention and I remember very well that the biting problem that time was the issue of Niger/Delta. He together with some of his men that were in his cabinet formulated the Niger/Delta Amnesty Programme. If you recall, I have been one of the leading voices in the struggle for the emancipation of Niger/Delta.

I was Secretary- General of SOPEC, I later became Edo State Chairman of SSPA, and at the same time National Vice President. We did a lot under the leadership of Chief Clark. We did a lot to ensure that some of the biting issues in Niger/ Delta were addressed. 13% revenue for oil producing states, which were mostly Niger/Delta states and a few oil producing states in the West, started during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime. In fact we battled President Obasanjo to the point where he had to call a very important meeting were it was resolved that they should start paying the 13% per cent even as we were agitating for more. So many things had happened, so let me not dwell too much on Niger/ Delta. But when I look back I thank God that we made impact.

Now it’s worrisome that our political system is comatose with bad leaders, why is it so?

Yes, you are not the only one worried about it. The truth is that the state of affairs in Nigeria is one step forward and three steps backward. It is true that you may see some infrastructural development, it is true that a few people have got the opportunity to serve in government both locally and at diplomatic level, it is true very importantly that Nigeria has remained a civil democracy since 1999 till date. It is not just because coup has become unfashionable, it’s just that God has been with us. It is by the grace of God that we have had so many years of democracy. And some people say that a bad democracy is better than military regime.

That is arguable but that is what some people say. Yes off course people tend to agree because civil rule is not the business of the military. Although at the top level of the military, the Generals, they are trained in everything. And it is not a surprise to see Generals rise in politics because some of the big names you find in Britain, America, China and Asia that do well in politics are people from the military.

The point I’m making is that even though God has blessed us, even though we have made some good points for which we must thank God because the challenges we having today have no justifications. There is no justification for the level of insecurity in Nigeria today, for the level of economic hardship in the country, and for the level of social disintegration and the poor level of commitment among Nigerians to good causes.

Some of the things that are happening in Nigeria today make people say we are a failed country. I don’t want to start mentioning obnoxious news that we hear today ranging from how snake swallowed millions of money, how government officials keep billions of naira, Euros, dollars in their houses, and how public servants serving or retired, civil or military, are found to be with unjustifiable amount of money in their houses. Now do these things points to a civilised country? In a country that is civilised and mature, they think things through before they act. In developed societies, people have conscience. Like my colleague said many years ago, a high profile General in the Nigerian Army, he said we are living in a country where anything goes. He was berating the poor state of things and this is over 20 years ago.

Today can we say that we no longer have a country where anything goes? I do not think so. The level of corruption, the level of insecurity and rate at which people are being killed for no just cause day to day, is alarming. Nigeria has become a shame of the World. Rating of Nigeria has become very, very low in terms of accountability, transparency and security. So I share your view that we ought not to be where we are today. And to that extent, it is very difficult to point to a government or a leader that has succeeded since we returned to democracy.

In all of this, are you excusing the military?

I’m not excusing the military because the general view is that some of the problems that abound today were caused by the military. They may not have meant to cause problems, but some of the problem are problems of personal security e.g. job security. Now let me go back memory lane: when late General Murtala Muhammad embarked on sacking civil servants for disloyalty and services no longer required, Murtala did it with the strong intention to correct the society. But some of the effects turned out to be bad.

The implication is that even the civil servants who use to be sure of their careers were no longer sure. And that increased the rate of unbridled stealing in Nigeria. I’m not trying to say that the General didn’t do well, he meant well. He said that his administration of mine would not tolerate indiscipline. He had a good plan for Nigeria, but how many people worked with him in that frame of mind.

At the end, he was eventually eliminated through a worthless coup. In all this, Nigeria needs to be born again. If Nigeria is to be born again, we must be absolutely sure that we embrace some very serious, very radical but desirable changes. It is no longer time to support ignorant, non-committed, inexperienced and untrained minds for positions of leadership. Leadership must be preserved for those who are competent, and competence comes from training, from education from exposure. Anybody who does not have these qualities together with honesty of purpose, sincerity, great courage and vision should not aspire to be a leader either at traditional level or government level because in the world of today, it is reason that rules the world.

Those to lead must be seen to have the characteristics of a leader. The current system where anybody can win election provided the powers that be supports him should be bye gone if we want this country to move forward. God loves this country, so something must happen that will give way for desirable changes. And I believe that the time is now.

The emergence of Peter Obi as Labour Party Presidential candidate is giving PDP and APC sleepless nights; does Obi have what it takes to win election in a country like Nigeria where rule of law is thrown into the dustbin?

Well I don’t know what you are talking about, but what I do know is that Nigerians who have their eyes open are in a position to judge and select credible persons that can rule them. I am happy that people are becoming politically conscious of their environment. People are ‘shinning their eyes’ now.

This awareness is what some of us have been trying to create since 1996. We thank God that this awareness is gaining ground; anybody who thinks he or she will win election by rigging, having ballots boxes snatched, chasing people away aided by security men should better have a rethink. Again, youths who have been tools in the hands of these election riggers have their eyes open. They have discovered that those politicians who rig elections, even going as far killing innocent people have their children studying and living in abroad.

The problems of Niger/ Delta started like this: a situation where underprivileged persons had access to guns given to them by politicians and at the end couldn’t keep to their promise neither could they retrieve the guns from them. And the only way those thugs could express their anger was to take up arms against them. That was the beginning of terrorism in Niger/Delta. You can recall what happened during the #EndSARS protest, so anybody who thinks he can use Nigerian youths to rig elections and dumped them afterwards is living in fool’s paradise. Nigerian youths are no longer youths of 20 years ago.

What can you say about the new Electoral Act put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari?

Thank God that President Buhari has put in place a very laudable Electoral Act, and some of the areas in our Constitution that were problematic had been largely addressed, even as the Constitution is still hardly a commendable document for governance. The Constitution is the main document for the running of the country, the structure, the composition, the modus operandi they are all in the constitution.

If that constitution is weak and bad, there can be no miracle. What we are saying, is that a whole lot of change has become imperative. So I think on the whole, we are moving, the awareness is enormous, and if it is so, there is hope that things will be done in the right way and Nigeria will move forward. So, Nigeria is not after tribe or religion, even though we have identified clearly that these have been agents in the hands of political elites, problems that cause lager problems.

Corrupt politicians use language, ethnicity and religion to deceive the masses. And they get to power through lies and manipulation. Is Nigeria going to continue like that? I don’t think so, the time for drastic change is now, and election is in February 2023. Our electoral law as a matter of fact must be made to work. So for President Buhari, I salute him for giving us a sound electoral law that will reshape Nigeria’s democratic system. This government and leadership at all level must make sure that the new electoral laws work. If they don’t let it work, posterity will judge them.

The crisis in PDP over power struggle is becoming a major concern to political stakeholders, what is your take?

My wish is that things should go properly in our country. Political parties should run according to their laws. The country should be run according to our constitution, and we must be ruled by fear of God according to our conscience. It is failure to apply the right measures as entrenched in our system, and problem of not having conscience, problem of greed, problem of people wanting to be where they ought not to be, problem of people not knowing who they are, and failing to do what Nigeria needs that is causing the crisis. This is not only in PDP, but in all political parties across the land.

Let me tell those of you who care to listen, today I don’t belong to any political party, even when I was an active and strong party member of SDP, PDP, APC I always spoke my mind in line with what I believe is right, and right intent of the law, intent of our tradition, intent of our culture which are not opposed or contrary to good conscience.

So I have watched what is going on in the country, and I concluded long ago that political offices are not meant for people with good conscience. I am not saying that everybody who is in politics is bad. There are definitely some good people who have tried their best. But the system on the whole overwhelms them. We want a situation where the majority will believe in what is right and what is proper, and therefore render what is improper not the rule but an exception. There is no perfect society, there is no society where there is no killing, where there is no lie or crime, even in international politics. In international politics, the interest of your country is foremost, that moderates the direction of your action and your policy.

President Buhari seems to be committed to conducting a credible election following his non-interference with elections held in some states recently; what is your view on this?

Let me tell you something which I don’t like telling people. I’m one of those that wholeheartedly supported President Buhari with all everything. Since 1999, I had always supported President Buhari because I was sure that as military man and experienced man he would do well. I was a top member of the PDP then, I attended all the party conventions; I saw so many things.

It didn’t take me time to say that my deposition was correct. After that first election of 1999, I voted for the opposition party, at the presidential level it was always Buhari. I knew Buhari right from when we were in the Army. I served under him, I organised court proceeding for him when he was trying people who committed offences when he was the commander of Lagos formation.

I became the director of legal services when he was a military administrator. I have even benefited from his kindness. It might sound strange to you if I say when I was retired from the Army I didn’t have two thousand naira in my account. I was on course in Kuru, Jos, having been properly selected by the Army authority to go there, but in the third month I was retired.

I did nothing deserving that kind of retirement. But I couldn’t blame anybody, it was a military regime so I took it as the will of God. I didn’t have anything to fall back on, but I survived through the help of friends those who know me to be transparent, committed, disciplined and very loyal Army General.

They were giving me jobs, in fact they are too many to mention. And most importantly, General Buhari gave me a contract in to supply farm materials. That was the first time I saw huge amount of money. So Buhari is a benefactor, a friend and a leader. Even when people criticise him, I continue to say this man is a good man with zero mind for corruption. When he gave me the job to do in Kuru, Jos, I didn’t see him neither did I see any of his aides to give Kobo. I only forwarded my proposal and he directed that I should be given the job because he knew I would deliver. So to me after 1999, I said this is the man that will lead us there. I still believe that Buhari is a good man. Though there might be problems here and there like problem of health, problem of being overwhelmed with the position.

There are two things people say: one, there no bad leaders but advisers, the other is that advisers have no role; it is the man who is in charge that takes responsibility. In other words, Buhari to me is a wonderful Nigerian, a highly transparent leader and a combatant General, dedicated and always ready to defend the territorial integrity of his fatherland. The irony of it is that it’s the same Buhari on top now and nothing is changing. So, you can see that there is problem in Nigeria. No wonder some people say that there is something in the Villa that changes people. We must pray to God to remove that thing that is changing people in Aso Villa. So, Nigerians must be born again to have our problems solved spiritually.

