Political Rascals: Iwuanyanwu’s comment mischievously twisted –Ohanaeze

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has refuted reports that the group’s Council of Elders’ Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, referred to the Yoruba as political rascals. A press statement made available to journalists in Enugu on Sunday by the group’s publicity secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, described the news as “a typical falsehood, fabricated by social media entrepreneurs in order to create interethnic mistrust between the age-long partners in social, cultural, religious and economic development of Nigeria”. The statement noted that Chief Iwuanyanwu, who spoke in Awka, Anambra State on Saturday at the event to mark the one year in office of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, merely drew the attention of the audience and the general public to the fact that Ndigbo and Yoruba people are neither quarrelling nor fighting, implying that the Yoruba are friendly group of people. T he statement quoted Iwuanyanwu as saying, “I want to tell those in Lagos to realize that there is no war between us and the Yoruba. Those who attacked Ndigbo in Lagos recently are rascals who should be arrested”. Ohanaeze said the statement by Iwuanyanwu had mischievously been twisted to imply that “Yoruba people are political rascals and that we will fight them”.
