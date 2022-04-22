News

Political Stability: Group advocates return to parliamentary democracy

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

A group known as City Gate Elders of Nigeria, Benin City, yesterday advocated for a return to parliamentary democracy if the country is to enjoy political stability. Addressing journalists in Benin, Chairman of the group, Dr. Dele Oluwatade, a medical practitioner, in a paper titled; “Reengineering Nigeria for a Stable Political Equilibrium,” said a borrowing nation like Nigeria cannot afford the extravagance of the presidential system of government. He advocated that Nigeria be restructured into twelve or eight regions with premiers as the heads of each region for easy administration and reduction in the cost of governance.

“The strength of the American presidential system is the federating states; the weakness of Nigeria’s presidential system is in the unitary-federalism state, causing political emasculation of economic activities of the nation. “America is ruled by fiftyone heads, but Nigeria is ruled by one head. California is about half of Nigeria, under one governor, equivalent to eighteen governors in Nigeria, run on political extravagance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

How 2023 Presidency, National Convention are tearing S’West PDP apart

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…the intrigues, politicking between 2 major blocs     The brewing crises in the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West may soon reach a boiling point, Sunday Telegraph has learnt. With six chapters of the party in the South-West zone, the party only controls one state, Oyo State, with Governor Seyi […]
News Top Stories

Borno: Fighting forces kill 140 terrorists within two weeks –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…arrest wanted commander …996 enemies of state, family members surrender The Defence Headquarters, yesterday, said troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed a total of 140 suspected terrorists during kinetic operations in Borno State, between November 11 and 25 even as a “notorious terrorist” on the wanted list of security operatives was also arrested in […]
News

At last, Abiodun signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Barely two months after the Ogun State House of Assembly passed the Anti- Open grazing bill, Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday signed the bill into law. The Southern Governors’ Forum at their meeting in Asaba, Delta State, in May directed memberstoinitiatethe law as part of moves to check insecurity in the region. The forum also gave […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica