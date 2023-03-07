Political Violence: Efedi, icon of democracy –Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, visited Jennifer Efedi, who was stabbed on February 25 presidential election in an attempt to stop her from voting. Obi posted on his Twitter handle after the visit: “Today, I visited Mrs. Jennifer Efedi. Jennifer is one of the great icons of Nigeria’s democracy.

“She is my point of contact with every Nigerian, who suffered similar fate in their bid to exercise their voting rights, and contribute to a new Nigeria. “Like many Nigerians, I acknowledge her bravery & resoluteness. Jennifer is a true manifestation of profile in courage for a new Nigeria. -PO” Despite the attack, Mrs. Efedi insisted in voting at the election. LP supporters have been subject of attack by political opponents, including ward woman leader in Kaduna State who was killed and her husband injured. Obi said he would challenge the outcome of the election after the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

