Politician tackles Lagos govt over ‘outrageous’ setbacks/off-street fees

Lagos political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has criticized the Lagos State Government for allegedly enacting a law authorizing Lagos Parking Authority to demand ‘outrageous’ permit fees for setbacks (off-street) parking. 

He has, therefore, called on Governor Babajide SanwoOlu to ask the Lagos State House of Assembly to revoke or review the law immediately in the overall interests of the state’s citizenry.

In a statement in Lagos yesterday, Chief Onitiri said the parking permits fee was not in tandem with the economic realities in the country. 

The Lagos Parking Authority, in letters to landlords and organizations, demanded from landlords N80,000 for one slot, N240,000 for three slots, plus N50,000 non-refundable administrative/processing fees for setbacks (off-street) parking from landlords and business organizations. 

Onitiri said paying such outrageous fees would further impoverish the people the government claimed to be catering for, particularly the property owners who were already paying annual tenets and land rates to the Lagos State Government

According to him, introduction of setback/ offstreet parking by the state government now was a height of insensitivity to the yearnings and sufferings of the people because it would skyrocket both house rents and office accommodations. 

The social critic demanded to know if the parking fees were replacing the tenement rates. He said the parking fee is unfair because there were many house owners living in their homes without renting them out. Shouldn’t they park their vehicles in their homes?

He pointed out that even if the government wanted to collect such fees, it should be very, very minimal, and not the type of outrageous fees being demanded by the Lagos Parking Authority from many landlords and property owners who were struggling to make ends meet or organizations struggling to pay their staff salaries. 

The politician cautioned the government not to push the people to the wall, but to make laws with human face.

He also called on Governor SanwoOlu to expedite action on the repairs of Apongbon Flyover Bridge as it was causing a lot of discomfort for Lagosians plying the road. 

“We call on our governor to face governance and put aside politicking. Lagosians will judge you by the quality of service you render to them come 2023,” Onitiri admonished.

 

