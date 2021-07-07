News

Politician tells Presidency: Address agitations, don’t persecute Igboho, Kanu,

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Politician tells Presidency: Address agitations, don’t persecute Igboho, Kanu,

The Presidency has been advised against persecuting Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, but address their agitations and dialogue with them.
This suggestion was made by Lagos politician and social critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in a statement in Lagos yesterday.
The invasion and destruction of Sunday Igboho’s residence and property is condemnable, he said.
“Sunday Igboho, to every discerning mind, democrats, and right-thinking Nigerians, has committed no criminal offence. He only defended his people from the Fulani killer herdsmen terrorising his people. There is no offence in self defence,” Onitiri emphasised.
The politician said what Nigerians want is security of their lives and property and when the government fails in this, they will resort to self-defence.
The APC government, he alleged, has failed in its three cardinal programmes vis: Protection of lives and property, economic recovery, and fight against corruption.
Onitiri said instead of chasing Kanu and Igboho, the government should face squarely the terrorists, armed Fulani herdsmen, bandits and criminals that are killing innocent Nigerians, maiming, robbing, raping and kidnapping innocent people.
“We learnt that Boko Haram have taken over a large chunk of territory in the North East and have now appointed a governor over the captured territory and are now collecting taxes from Nigerians.
“This is a despicable situation that has made Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of developed nations when they see our top government officials and religious leaders negotiating with Boko Haram and kidnappers and doling out big chunk of money to criminals as ransoms.
“This is the time to tell truth to Buhari administration that the AK-47 Fulani killer herdsmen invading people’s farms, destroying crops and sending farmers out of their farmland should be declared terrorists and should neither be treated as untouchable nor allow them enjoy the protection of the government.
“The government should see its critics as friends who want the best for the country. The unwarranted invasion of Sunday lgboho’s residence by our security operatives is very unfair, crude and barbaric.
“The Buhari government should dialogue with Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu. It is the criminals, killer Fulani herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers that the government should turn their armoury on, definitely not Igboho and Kanu.
“The two men are not our problems, rather the killer Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram, terrorists, bandits and kidnappers are. It is now normal business for the bandits to enter schools and capture students without hindrance.”
Onitiri wants the government to note that all over the world, it is not a crime to ask for referendum. “If the Igbo and Yoruba or any other tribe want a referendum, so be it. We can only be together in Nigeria if there is equity, fairness, justice and obedience to the rule of law and order, he said.
“A country that operates two sets of law will definitely know no peace,” he warned.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lekki Tollgate report: Amnesty doesn’t run Nigeria — Presidency reacts

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Presidency has said Amnesty International does not run the country and was wrong in its report on the movement of military men from the barracks to Lekki Tollgate, where peaceful #EndSARS protesters were shot at on Tuesday, October 20. Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, said […]
News Top Stories

Int’l flights to reopen Sept 5

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Laurence Olaoye

Airlines not ready for Aug 29 plans The Federal Government yesterday shifted international flight resumption to September 5, 2020, a date it said was sacrosanct. The earlier date was August 29 which the Coordinator of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, penultimate week, said was not sacrosanct. According to him, August 29 is […]
News Top Stories

Reps decry deductions from UBE fund

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere said over N20. 2billion was deducted from the fund of UBE in the heat of COVID-19 crisis, saying that massive deductions of whopping amounts of money from Universal Basic Education (UBE) fund had prevented Lagos State Government and other states from accessing […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica