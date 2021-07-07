Politician tells Presidency: Address agitations, don’t persecute Igboho, Kanu,

The Presidency has been advised against persecuting Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, but address their agitations and dialogue with them.

This suggestion was made by Lagos politician and social critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in a statement in Lagos yesterday.

The invasion and destruction of Sunday Igboho’s residence and property is condemnable, he said.

“Sunday Igboho, to every discerning mind, democrats, and right-thinking Nigerians, has committed no criminal offence. He only defended his people from the Fulani killer herdsmen terrorising his people. There is no offence in self defence,” Onitiri emphasised.

The politician said what Nigerians want is security of their lives and property and when the government fails in this, they will resort to self-defence.

The APC government, he alleged, has failed in its three cardinal programmes vis: Protection of lives and property, economic recovery, and fight against corruption.

Onitiri said instead of chasing Kanu and Igboho, the government should face squarely the terrorists, armed Fulani herdsmen, bandits and criminals that are killing innocent Nigerians, maiming, robbing, raping and kidnapping innocent people.

“We learnt that Boko Haram have taken over a large chunk of territory in the North East and have now appointed a governor over the captured territory and are now collecting taxes from Nigerians.

“This is a despicable situation that has made Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of developed nations when they see our top government officials and religious leaders negotiating with Boko Haram and kidnappers and doling out big chunk of money to criminals as ransoms.

“This is the time to tell truth to Buhari administration that the AK-47 Fulani killer herdsmen invading people’s farms, destroying crops and sending farmers out of their farmland should be declared terrorists and should neither be treated as untouchable nor allow them enjoy the protection of the government.

“The government should see its critics as friends who want the best for the country. The unwarranted invasion of Sunday lgboho’s residence by our security operatives is very unfair, crude and barbaric.

“The Buhari government should dialogue with Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu. It is the criminals, killer Fulani herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers that the government should turn their armoury on, definitely not Igboho and Kanu.

“The two men are not our problems, rather the killer Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram, terrorists, bandits and kidnappers are. It is now normal business for the bandits to enter schools and capture students without hindrance.”

Onitiri wants the government to note that all over the world, it is not a crime to ask for referendum. “If the Igbo and Yoruba or any other tribe want a referendum, so be it. We can only be together in Nigeria if there is equity, fairness, justice and obedience to the rule of law and order, he said.

“A country that operates two sets of law will definitely know no peace,” he warned.

