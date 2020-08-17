Politicians arming thugs ahead of Edo, Ondo polls –IG

…orders nationwide illegal arms mop-up

Ahead of the gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, revealed that politicians are arming thugs and moving them across the country.

Consequently, the IGP has ordered Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) “to immediately initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual(s) or group(s) in possession of prohibited firearms.”

The CPs were also directed to commence a nationwide operation geared towards the mop-up of illegal firearms. According to the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the gubernatorial election in Edo State is slated for September 19, while that of Ondo will hold on October 10. Adamu’s directive was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.

According to Mba, the police chief’s directive was part of efforts by the Police High Command to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the country. “It was further informed by intelligence on the arming of thugs, and their movements across the country.

“The directive has become necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements across the country.

“In addition, the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act,” Mba said.

He said Commissioners of Police in all the states of the Federation and the FCT have been directed to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi security outfits spread across the country in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

“The IGP, while observing that several civil groups – vigilantes, quasi states and regional security outfits under various guises are arming themselves with prohibited firearms and weapons in contravention of the provisions of the Firearms Act, notes that the trend, if unchecked, will pose serious threat to national security,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...