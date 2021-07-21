Politicians as incurable optimists

Since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999, Lagos State has always been governed by the progressives’ camp led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and efforts by the opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win the state has remained a dream even when the party was in power at the federal level for 16 uninterrupted years.

But ahead of the 2023 general election, leaders of the main opposition party in the Centre of Excellence have started drumming it to all ears that their party will win the next governorship election in the state. They hinged their optimism on the “failure” of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to meet the aspirations of Lagosians.

“Our party is the only alternative to Lagosians in 2023 because the APC has failed us. In 2023, we are going to take over Lagos State,” one of them boasted in a recent interview with Politricks. While there is nothing wrong with ambition or dreaming big, it is clear that the PDP leaders have set a Herculean task for themselves and their party given the fact that it will take more than ambition to upstage the ruling party.

