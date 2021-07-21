Politics

Politicians as incurable optimists

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999, Lagos State has always been governed by the progressives’ camp led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and efforts by the opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win the state has remained a dream even when the party was in power at the federal level for 16 uninterrupted years.

But ahead of the 2023 general election, leaders of the main opposition party in the Centre of Excellence have started drumming it to all ears that their party will win the next governorship election in the state. They hinged their optimism on the “failure” of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to meet the aspirations of Lagosians.

“Our party is the only alternative to Lagosians in 2023 because the APC has failed us. In 2023, we are going to take over Lagos State,” one of them boasted in a recent interview with Politricks. While there is nothing wrong with ambition or dreaming big, it is clear that the PDP leaders have set a Herculean task for themselves and their party given the fact that it will take more than ambition to upstage the ruling party.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

As Gov Douye Diri clocks one today

Posted on Author Thomas Peretu

Today when the world is engrossed in cupid obsessions, Bayelsa State would, in the same breadth, would be demonstrating her fortuitous allure and penchant for mirth. On this day we shall pull all stops to reenact our predilection for charm, blarney and festivity.   We shall roll out the drums and the diadems and the […]
Politics

APC Registration: We’ve exceeded 12m membership registration target

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said that it has exceeded its 12 million membership regisgration/Revalidation target. The secretary of the Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe stated this to Daliy Telegraph in a review of the registration process. According to him, the process has been smooth so far to […]
Politics

Ondo guber: Concerns mount over use of NURTW for deployment of election materials 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede There are concerns over the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rely on members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for the deployment of sensitive elections materials for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State. According to a report by Yiaga Africa, the partisan background of some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica