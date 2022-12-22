News Top Stories

Politicians buying PVCs wasting their money, time, says INEC

Posted on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday declared that politicians that are buying permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general election are merely wasting their time, energy and resources as identity theft will eventually give them away.

This was disclosed in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, by the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Festus Okoye, during a training session for journalists organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in collaboration with INEC.

Okoye who was represented by the Deputy Director in charge of Gender Department, Ndidi Okafor, told the gathering that many people will not be able to vote during the elections because of identity theft. Speaking at the training centred on: “Conflict-Sensitive Reporting and the 2023 general election,” Okoye stressed that anyone buying PVCs is only embarking on exercise in futility. On the reason for the training at a time Nigeria is approaching another general election, Okoye said: “Anyone buying PVC is embarking on effort in futility. It is an effort in futility. Futile exercise! It is not possible to snatch ballot boxes and ballot papers again.

This is because of technology. The only reason why some people will not vote is identity theft. What we are dealing with is the fingerprint and the face. “So, if your finger does not match, then your face must match. If your fingerprint does not match and your face does not match, then you cannot vote. That means you are not the owner of the PVC. That is identity theft. “Because media is a stakeholder, a critical stakeholder for that matter, I want to appeal to you the media, to be part of this education to sensitise the public. We need you to ensure accurate reportage.”

 

