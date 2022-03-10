Politicians deliberately destroying education sector –ASUU

The University of Ibadan (UI) branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday expressed its disappointment at the Muhammadu Buhari government’s alleged insensitivity to the ongoing strike in public universities. The union accused the political elite of “deliberately destroying our public education system”.

In a statement by the Chairman, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, the union frowned on the insensitive of the officials in charge of tertiary education. He said: “Over three weeks into the current strike, the response of the FG has been to say least disappointing.” He added: “Our students are further put in precarious conditions each time the government reneges on its promise to upgrade the conditions of service of workers.

“Such unpatriotic, de-ceitful moves by this regime would always trigger a strike. And aside from the fact that undue delay is forced on university calendars, leading to an unending payment of exorbitant private hostel bills, some students end up not returning to conclude their work. This bleeds our hearts as scholars.

“The most recent confirmation of government’s anti-people stance is shown in the current step by the Buhari regime to play deaf to the implementation of an agreement both government and ASUU had carefully nursed for Implementation for over ten years. “And since government is playing pranks with ASUU, it may as well be necessary and urgent for Nigerians to rise in their teeming millions in order to rescue the future of education and development from rulers who have turned against their people. Nigerians must uncompromisingly and democratically rise to rescue public education now.” The union lamented the plight of Nigerian students studying in war-torn Ukraine.

