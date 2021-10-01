Politicians have shifted Nigeria from greatness – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has blamed politicians for shifting Nigeria from the path of greatness as a result of their delusion for personal conquests. In a statement to mark the nation’s 61st Independence, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba lamented that the country was yet to recover from derailing from the dream of greatness, as the pains the country inflicted on its self was grossly affecting every sector and citizen.

He said: “Sixty-one years ago, Nigeria was certainly on a march to greatness. In every part of the country, there was a manifest gush of hope, faith, energy and commitment in the stride of most Nigerians as our compatriots strove to prove a point that independence was not a fluke – that indeed we could do better than the white colonial administrators.

“Then, politics happened. Instead of building on the zeal and energy of Nigerian workers and people to redeem the image of the black race which was badly mauled by slave trade and colonization, our political leaders shifted their eyes from the dreams of a great country and became fixated with the delusion of personal conquests through primitive accumulation of wealth aided by a deliberate divide and rule politics. “Till today, after many successive governments, our country is yet to recover from the tsunami of ethno-religious politics, values disorientation, and the weakening of unifying institutions.

“The symptoms of the break in our progress march stare us hard in the face. Our deterioration has come so fast and furious that we have inadvertently surrendered our will and space for development to very unreasonable, violent and destructive non-state actors who have not only become a law to themselves but are trying to impose their regime of lawlessness on all of us.”

