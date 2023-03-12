Politicians, others count costs of rescheduled elections

Prominent politicians, candidates and other Nigerians are currently counting the cost and collateral damage of the rescheduling of governorship and state houses of Assembly elections on March 18. A number of politicians said the postponement of the election means additional cost of their campaign and canvassing for votes over a longer period of time. Besides, those who scheduled wedding, burial and other important functions and travels including local and international engagements for Saturday, March 18, are in quandary as result of the sudden decision of the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This came as a result of the ruling by the Court of Appeal that INEC be allowed to reconfigure the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS) machines used in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held Saturday, February 25, across the country. While some have rescheduled their functions some are not likely to overcome the damage the postponement has done to them. From Kano to Bayelsa States, Edo to Rivers, Nigerians are lamenting the damage the postponement has done to their plans. The first and major casualty of the shift in date is the National Population and the Housing Census earlier scheduled to hold between March 29 and April 2.

The exercise will now be held from May 3 to 7. A national paper quoting a source wrote: “The census will be held from May 3 to 7 and it is a recommendation that has been submitted to the president. He is going to approve it, but it is yet to be decided.” The chairman of the commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, earlier gave a hint of the shift of the exercise Friday while receiving some digital items from the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) in Abuja. While stating that the decision has not been reached, Kwarra said President Muhammadu Buhari would decide the next line of action.

Common man most hit

in Rivers In Port Harcourt, residents lament that the postponement has prolonged the scramble for cash in the state. The leading political parties in the state don’t appear to be bothered by the postponement. They are preparing to transfer money to voters, while politicians with influence will be paid in dollars. A source in one of the parties said that there are fears that physical cash handed over to some party chieftains may end up for “personal projects instead of the real reason they were released.” Among the most affected are small business owners, who are unable to restock supplies due to the absence of cash. From business owners who run pharmacy shops to eateries or “Mama put” canteen, barbing or hairdressing salons who used to rely on cash for payments of goods or services, the cash crunch has forced some of them to close shop.

They cited the silence on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling that the old currencies should remain in circulation until December. According to a pharmacy owner in the pharmaceutical line beside the railway station, the long queue for PoS machines has prevented him from getting one as customers prefer to pay with PoS instead of cash. “When I went to get the PoS machine, there were more than 300 people that had already applied and were waiting to be attended to. I only sell in cash and business is not doing well,” he said.

He also said that he is faced with the sad reality of losing some of his loyal customers who he has disappointed by not selling to them on credit. Another business owner, a mother of two who sells foodstuffs at the Oil Mill Market at Eleme Junction, said that her capital is now trapped in the bank because most of her customers were paying through PoS. “I have issues with my bank. I have not been able to gain access to the bank to sort out the problem. All the payments made to my account have been hanging. My customers claimed that they had paid. This has seriously affected my business,” she said.

It‘ll cost us more money in Bayelsa – APC chair

Although it is only the election into the State House of Assembly that will be held in Bayelsa State, nevertheless, it is going to cost the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) more money. Party Chairman, Dennis Otiotio said: “For us, we have already concluded logistics. It is double the expenses because now all the logistics we have done are gone. Nobody will refund any money for the boat or vehicle. “We had mobilized party agents. We had mobilized all the requirements like you have to mobilize party agents to follow the materials from Yenagoa to the various constituency headquarters. Then from the headquarters, they are going to distribute the materials to the RAs to the units. “It is a lot of logistics because as INEC is distributing, we ourselves are following. We have made up those arrangements and now the thing is cancelled; now we have to start all over. And you can’t access those logistics because in Nigeria, after giving somebody money and you want it back, he will tell you that he has already hired the boats and vehicles. “It is going to cost us more money but well it is part of the democratic process.” The Bayelsa Labour Party Presidential Council Coordinator, Morris Alagoa said: “Well it is not new. This is not the first time INEC has shifted elections. “At a certain time, it happened just at the eleventh hour so Labour Party candidates should know that this postponement or shifting is as a result of Labour Party’s insistence to check the BVAS and all of that and for INEC to recalibrate or adjust the BVAS machine. “So they should understand. I know that it is a big expense they must have incurred but they should re-strategise and ensure that they remain on course and the electorate remain on course to vote for the Labour Party candidates. “They should just readjust. Life is not a straight road. It is full of ups and downs so they should immediately fall in line with the realities of the time. I urge them to think and then go along with the realities on ground. Also weighing in, State PDP Publicity Secretary, Ebiye Ogoli said; “For us there is no effect on the party we are winning. The point is that whatever policy that comes from the government, PDP is a law abiding party we are bound to obey but definitely, there is no way that some cost is not going to be sustained because like some of those far away local governments like Brass and Southern Ijaw, I know that some of the candidates have started making arrangements and some persons have started sending some people to go but not on a large scale actually but by and large, I know for some candidates that will be having one or two issues with respect to meeting up targets, this might be and ample time for them be able to reach out to the electorate and further convince them so that at end of the day, all our candidates will have a landslide.

Shift, blessing in disguise to me – Kano ADP candidate

To the Kano governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and a member of the House of Representatives, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, it is a blessing in disguise as this would enable him to get more time to reach out to his supporters. He said: “There is no big deal in the one week extension. I support the idea of reconfiguration of the BVAS so that it will produce the desired results after the conduct of the elections”.

Nigerians losing confidence in INEC – Obaseki’s Aide

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Political Matters, Mr. Shadrach Udugbai, said that Nigerians are losing confidence in INEC going by the performance of the commission on the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections. He said: “INEC’s excuse of wanting to re-configure the BEVAS machine is very watery, because the BVAS is an electronic device which can be configured to take more than one election before reconfiguration.

The BVAS taking more than one election without re-configuration is not too much to ask, but be that as it may the trust Nigerians have for INEC is definitely dwindling, especially with what happened on the 25th of February. But let’s keep our fingers crossed. “The postponement is going to give ample opportunity to parties and the candidates who need the break to campaign more,” Udugbai said. Also, the Assistant Publicity Secretary of Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Ofure Osehobo, said that INEC is empowered to conduct the election and whenever the commission is ready the APC is equally ready.

“We are not at any advantage or disadvantage, INEC is empowered by the law to conduct the election and any time they are ready, we are ready, the postponement does not put us at any disadvantage.” Prof Fred Esumeh, the Benin Zonal Coordinator of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), said the postponement has not changed much on the programmes of various universities as a statement from the Federal Government has extended the holiday for tertiary institutions students over the postponement. He said: “We heard that the resumption of higher institutions has been shifted to 20th March, by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, because of the election that was postponed to 18th March, but it is left for individual institutions to know what to do.

Tales of woes from Ondo

It is tales of woes from Ondo State, as social functions fixed for the day have to be shifted. For instance, a civil servant who has fixed the burial ceremony of his mother for March 18 has now postponed it to March 24 with discomfort to those who were invited to the party. An event center owner, Mr. Oluwafemi Afolabi said he has been forced to lose the money paid for his hall for two weeks. This, he said, has resulted in a clash of two social functions. A journalist who has fixed his marriage ceremony for March 18 has been forced to postpone it to another date in April. He said his colleagues who were supposed to attend his wedding ceremony would be engaged in election duties. A lawyer, Mr. David Ebriku said the postponement of the election was necessary because of the need to reconfigure the BVAS machines. He however lamented the discomfort it has caused the citizens.

