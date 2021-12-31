Sports

Politicians, others should emulate Akinwunmi – Ekpo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as NFF 1st VP celebrates birthday with indigent children

Former international, Friday Ekpo, has called on politicians especially those in the National Assembly to emulate what the Nigeria Football Federation’s 1st Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, is doing every year to celebrate his birthday.

 

It would be recalled that every December 29, on the occasion of his birthday, the chairman of the Lagos State Football Association through his foundation, Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation, always bring together indigent children who are good in football together with some of them getting scholarships to be able to combine football with education.

 

The charity match is always an avenue to raise funds for the children on scholarships in various schools across the country.

 

Although the matches didn’t hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the children from various localities came together to celebrate the man popularly called ‘Baba Ewe’.

 

“I want to thank him and wish him a happy birthday for doing this every year,” Ekpo said.

 

“Although the COVID-19 affected this year’s celebration, he still brought together all the kids as usual, and everyone are here enjoying themselves under the pandemic protocols, I am sure 2022 will be better for everyone.

 

“I want to urge all these House of Assembly people, from state to the federal, with all the millions they are getting on a monthly basis, let them organise such on their birthday and give out scholarships to children that are in need of it, not just their locality alone, but children around.

“They should groom them also in sports apart from education alone. Let them keep it running during their time in office and I am sure someone else will take a cue from them too and make things work, by that we are going to engage all our youths.”

 

