Politicians responsible for failure of civil service –Bala

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has said that politicians are responsible for the failure of the civil service system in the state.

The governor said this when he received a report from the committee on the appointment of Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries in civil service in the state at the Government House in Bauchi.

Bala, said his decision to inaugurate the committee, was to inject in the system quality personnel with requisite qualification for optimal service delivery.

While appreciating the Committee for a job well done, the governor assured of his administration’s readiness to implement the committee report with the urgency it deserves to reinvigorate the civil service in the state Earlier in his speech, the chairman of the committee, Alhaji Gambo Magaji, who is a retired Permanent Secretary and also MD/CEO of DUGGE Management Consultant LTD, said that the committee was able to identify three major areas that hindered the smooth operations of civil service performance in the state, and urged the government to implement them.

He also disclosed that during its assignment, the committee had discovered six Permanent Secretaries who were qualified to be appointed as Head of Service and 38 directors who could make Permanent Secretaries respectively.

