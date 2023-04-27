Politicians Should Work Hard To Walk In Shoes Of Gwadabe – Tinubu

The President-elect, Sen. Ahmad Bola Tinubu, has said while condoling the demise of the late Minister of Labour, Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, that Nigerian politicians have a huge task of walking in the Shoes of the late statesman.

Tinubu who was a high-placed representative of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Femi Bajabiamila, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, on the condolences visit to the family of the late Minister on Thursday, said, “every Politician would be proud to work in the Shoes of the Gwadabe’s”.

He said the death of Musa Gwadabe was not to his immediate family but also to his extended Family because he formed part of that Family.

Speaking while delivering his condolence message, the Speaker hints that Alhaji Musa Gwadabe and Bola Tinubu have been long-time allies who work on so many parts for the interests of Nigeria.

“Because of the excellent relationship that exists between Tinubu and Musa Gwadabe, the President-Elect promised to sustain the relationship with his Children before and after May 29 and also as he fully assumes Presidential duties”.