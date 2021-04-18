Faith

Politicians using religion to divide people, says Turton

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure Comment(0)

From the pulpit has come the accusation that political leaders are using religion to divide people of the country in order to have political advantage over their opponents.

 

The Head of Unification of Leaders of Cherubim and Seraphim (C/S) Church, in Ondo State, Dr. Ade Ademisokun-Turton who made the allegation at the weekend said the various religious crises rocking the nation were unnecessary if not for political gains.

 

 

Also, the cleric said that the Federal Government is not sincere about fighting insecurity in different parts of the country. Speaking after his installation as new Baba Alakoso of C&S Unification in Akure, Ondo State capital, Ademisokun-Turton said the Hijab crisis in Kwara State and other parts of the country was a plot to gain political mileage by the political class.

 

According to him, the way a student dresses to the school would not improve the education standard neither will it affect the learning environment.

Ademisokun-Turton said it was the nonperformance of governors that makes them bring religion to divert the attention of the people and divide the people against themselves.

 

He also decried the spate of insecurity in the country, saying the Federal Government and the Army were not overwhelmed by security challenges but refused to do the needful. He said the Federal Government is not overwhelmed but insincere about the security of the nation, saying this is not the way the country must move.

 

He emphasized that the government had failed to address security threats in country, noting that the community policing efforts of the Federal Government was a facade. He said the war against banditry and other security challenges would come to end when the government is ready to end it, saying the fight against insecurity by the government has been politicized.

 

His words: “First, we need to ask ourselves if the Federal Government is sincere about ending this insecurity. Are they serious about making sure that there is security in all the country? I don’t think they are serious about it because to me they are not overwhelmed. “I don’t think and believe that the Federal government is overwhelmed because the government knows where the bandits are.

 

The surveyor General of Nigeria has the map of this country and every area and can locate these bandits where they are hiding in these areas.

 

“Sheik Gumi said the government and the Army know where the bandits are, so the government will end it when they want to end it. It is not ending because the government is not ready to allow it to end and that is why they are having discordant tunes.

 

“Some want to dialogue with the bandits; some people said it is unnecessary and the government is speaking from the two sides of the mouth. You can see the consistent inconsistency as the reason for the elongation of the abnormally.

 

Ademisokun-Turton however, urged Nigerians to continue to seek God’s face for  the solution to the litany of challenges confronting the country, especially economic and insecurity, plaguing the country. He said with God’s intervention through intensive supplications by citizens, insecurity and the persisting downturn in the economy would be surmounted.

 

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa in his speech called on all public officeholders, captains of industry and religious leaders to embark on developmental programmes for the betterment of the people.

 

Ayedatiwa described Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a shining example of a good leader, and noted that the responsibility of anyone occupying a leadership position was to use the office for the growth of the people he or she is leading.

 

He admonished the newly installed Baba Alakoso to use the office to better the life of the people of God. In his comment, the Minister of State (Niger Delta Affairs) Senator Tayo Alasoadura described Dr. Ademisokun-Turton, who he had known for 15years, as a true minister of God different from those who made merchandise of people seeking spiritual help.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

The Vatican invested in risky derivatives on Hertz using donated funds, a report says

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Vatican used charitable proceeds to buy derivatives that bet on the creditworthiness of car-rental firm Hertz, the Financial Times reported Thursday.   According to a document seen by the FT, part of the Vatican’s $621 million portfolio was used to buy credit default swaps, which offered protection against Hertz defaulting on its debts by […]
Faith

MFM will not reopen August 9 –Olukoya

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…sets up compliant committee   As churches in Lagos State reopen today following the orders of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries General Overseer, Dr Danial Olukoya, has directed all MFM branches in Lagos and Ogun States to remain closed.   In a memo issued to all local branches […]
Faith

Recession: Show more concern for masses, Archbishop counsels government

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the nation’s slide into the second wave of economic recession, the President of Pentecostal Ministers Forum, Archbishop Chidi Anthony, has advised governments at all levels to be more sensitive to what he described as overdose of sufferings, which he said the masses of Nigerians are confronted with.   The Archbishop, who is also the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica