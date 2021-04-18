Politicians using religion to divide people, says Turton

From the pulpit has come the accusation that political leaders are using religion to divide people of the country in order to have political advantage over their opponents.

The Head of Unification of Leaders of Cherubim and Seraphim (C/S) Church, in Ondo State, Dr. Ade Ademisokun-Turton who made the allegation at the weekend said the various religious crises rocking the nation were unnecessary if not for political gains.

Also, the cleric said that the Federal Government is not sincere about fighting insecurity in different parts of the country. Speaking after his installation as new Baba Alakoso of C&S Unification in Akure, Ondo State capital, Ademisokun-Turton said the Hijab crisis in Kwara State and other parts of the country was a plot to gain political mileage by the political class.

According to him, the way a student dresses to the school would not improve the education standard neither will it affect the learning environment.

Ademisokun-Turton said it was the nonperformance of governors that makes them bring religion to divert the attention of the people and divide the people against themselves.

He also decried the spate of insecurity in the country, saying the Federal Government and the Army were not overwhelmed by security challenges but refused to do the needful. He said the Federal Government is not overwhelmed but insincere about the security of the nation, saying this is not the way the country must move.

He emphasized that the government had failed to address security threats in country, noting that the community policing efforts of the Federal Government was a facade. He said the war against banditry and other security challenges would come to end when the government is ready to end it, saying the fight against insecurity by the government has been politicized.

His words: “First, we need to ask ourselves if the Federal Government is sincere about ending this insecurity. Are they serious about making sure that there is security in all the country? I don’t think they are serious about it because to me they are not overwhelmed. “I don’t think and believe that the Federal government is overwhelmed because the government knows where the bandits are.

The surveyor General of Nigeria has the map of this country and every area and can locate these bandits where they are hiding in these areas.

“Sheik Gumi said the government and the Army know where the bandits are, so the government will end it when they want to end it. It is not ending because the government is not ready to allow it to end and that is why they are having discordant tunes.

“Some want to dialogue with the bandits; some people said it is unnecessary and the government is speaking from the two sides of the mouth. You can see the consistent inconsistency as the reason for the elongation of the abnormally.

Ademisokun-Turton however, urged Nigerians to continue to seek God’s face for the solution to the litany of challenges confronting the country, especially economic and insecurity, plaguing the country. He said with God’s intervention through intensive supplications by citizens, insecurity and the persisting downturn in the economy would be surmounted.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa in his speech called on all public officeholders, captains of industry and religious leaders to embark on developmental programmes for the betterment of the people.

Ayedatiwa described Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a shining example of a good leader, and noted that the responsibility of anyone occupying a leadership position was to use the office for the growth of the people he or she is leading.

He admonished the newly installed Baba Alakoso to use the office to better the life of the people of God. In his comment, the Minister of State (Niger Delta Affairs) Senator Tayo Alasoadura described Dr. Ademisokun-Turton, who he had known for 15years, as a true minister of God different from those who made merchandise of people seeking spiritual help.

