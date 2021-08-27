News

‘Politicisation major obstacle in civil service in Bauchi’

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu Comment(0)

The committee set up to identify issues of promotion in the state civil service on the appointment of Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries said it has identified politicization as one of the greatest obstacles in the service. Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Gambo Magaji, who was the MD/CEO of DUGGE Management Consultant LTD gave the disclosure while submitting the report to the governor at the Government House, Monday in Bauchi.

Magaji, also said that apart from the politicisation, the committee was able to identify other obstacles in the areas of improper and poor compilation and assessment of Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) and lack of personnel training for advancement in their respective careers among some civil servants in the state, urging the government to implement the report. Added that during its assignment work the committee discovered six permanent secretaries and 38 directors were qualified for appointment to the post of Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries respectively. Inhisspeech, GovernorBala Mohammedsaidhis decision to inaugurate the committee was to inject in the system quality personnel with requisite qualifications for optimal service delivery. Whileappreciatingthecommittee for a job well done, governorBalaassuredof hisadministration readiness to implement the committee report with the urgency it deserves to reinvigorate the service in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ARG to Tinubu, Fayemi, others: Your ambition must not cost S’West 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has alerted prominent Yoruba leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to allow clash of interest to prevent South West from clinching the presidential ticket of the party in 2023.   The group advised the Leaders to work together and achieve common purpose in the interest of the people. […]
News

SERAP to Buhari, govs: Disclose security votes spending for 2021

Posted on Author Reporter

  Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent Freedom of Information requests to President Muhammadu Buhari and 36 state governors urging them to “disclose details of proposed ‘security votes’ spending in your 2021 appropriation bills to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerians, and to explain the measures your governments are putting in place […]
News

FG, World Bank meet over NBS employment statistics

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government and the World Bank would today (Thursday), discuss the modalities used by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in gathering data and arriving at the current employment statistics of the country. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who gave hint of the meeting yesterday in Abuja, while receiving the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica