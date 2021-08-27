‘Politicisation major obstacle in civil service in Bauchi’

The committee set up to identify issues of promotion in the state civil service on the appointment of Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries said it has identified politicization as one of the greatest obstacles in the service. Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Gambo Magaji, who was the MD/CEO of DUGGE Management Consultant LTD gave the disclosure while submitting the report to the governor at the Government House, Monday in Bauchi.

Magaji, also said that apart from the politicisation, the committee was able to identify other obstacles in the areas of improper and poor compilation and assessment of Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) and lack of personnel training for advancement in their respective careers among some civil servants in the state, urging the government to implement the report. Added that during its assignment work the committee discovered six permanent secretaries and 38 directors were qualified for appointment to the post of Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries respectively. Inhisspeech, GovernorBala Mohammedsaidhis decision to inaugurate the committee was to inject in the system quality personnel with requisite qualifications for optimal service delivery. Whileappreciatingthecommittee for a job well done, governorBalaassuredof hisadministration readiness to implement the committee report with the urgency it deserves to reinvigorate the service in the state.

