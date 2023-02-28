Politicisation of Naira redesign not helping the economy –Bulama

Waziri Bulama, a former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a Director at the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in this interview, speaks on the naira swap and cashless policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and submitted that it should not be politicised. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

What is your assessment of the Naira redesign policy and its implication on the economy?

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy of cash swap as well as the introduction of the cashless policy has subjected transactions in the economy to digital transactions.

That created a great deal of shortage of cash in the economy. People are not happy that in line with the CBN directive, they took their money to the banks but they don’t have money again to spend.

The CBN just mopped up a lot of money and failed to replace the old currency with the new one and this has affected transactions in the markets all over the country because buying and selling is largely based on cash.

So, people are extremely not happy. Secondly, the deadline placed for this currency change rendered the cash in the hands of people especially the N1,000 and N500 notes as no longer legal tender which further infuriated and inflamed tension in the country, with the solution given by the CBN for taking in the remaining notes of N,1000 and N500 notes not very clear to most citizens and most of them are very angry.

That has gone to add to their frustrations because the economy is severely short of cash. Secondly, a lot of people are holding onto money that has ceased to be legal tender, which they may not be able to use any more.

So, this has created a great deal of tension in the country and this is a source of worry because it is affecting daily life and the economy with many businesses shutting down.

This is happening in all the states all over Nigeria, so regardless of election or anything, at the moment the economy has been brought to a halt, people are finding it difficult to buy food to eat, to buy fuel for their cars and to have some cash on them to attend to their basic needs.

This is a policy of the APC-led administration being criticized by the members of the party. Are you not worried about that?

You see, I don’t like to politicise this matter. It is a policy introduced by the CBN and a lot of people felt that the decision of the apex bank is unilateral.

But it was introduced with the permission of President Muhammadu Buhari…

Governance is a system and in a democracy, power and authority is not absolute. It is shared between the different arms of government and they are interdependent. The very essence of democracy is to replace dictatorship, absolute authority exercised by any one interest or individual or group.

This CBN’s policy appeared very sudden to most stakeholders in the country and that is why people are questioning it. A party’s policy will not be like this.

A party’s policy is drawn from its manifesto, and in our own party, it is a document that was generated by intellectuals, scholars and professionals within our party and carefully thought out. A good policy goes through the basic and essential steps of policy formulation and policy implementation.

But the President in an interview with a foreign channel said that one of the reasons behind the policy was to stop vote buying, which informs why some people are wondering why APC governors and leaders are vociferously attacking the policy. Does it mean that the President has been vindicated?

The President is our leader, I am a loyalist of President Buhari, I have always trusted in his judgement and sincerity and authenticity. I have always aligned with his views and commitment for the good of this country.

As a statesman in politics, he has done well and vindicated himself by intervening in many areas in strengthening our democracy, building confidence and trust in institutions of state.

You can see today the trust Nigerians have in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the trust Nigerians have in the judiciary, the trust Nigerians have in our security institutions in being neutral and intervening professionally to stem political violence and others.

You can see the trust President Buhari has brought to the image of Nigeria in Africa and globally. Today, Nigeria is a highly respected global citizen with huge input at the United Nations (UN), African Development Bank (AfDB), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and many other international organisations.

His views are highly respected around the world, but on the issue of this currency policy, I believe the President has some privileged information much more than all of us. I believe the action was taken in good faith to solve and strengthen our democracy by ensuring that the will of Nigerians prevailed in the elections.

But the point is that every policy has its implications, every medicine has a side effect. At the moment, we cannot run away from the fact that this policy has affected the masses so severely to the extent that buying food for survival is a problem, moving from one place to another is a problem and all other activities that people carry out on a day to day basis have been severely affected by cash shortage. I don’t want to politicise this issue, it is not helpful. Let us look at this matter objectively as it is and find a lasting solution to it.

But some politicians, particularly the governors have already politicised it…

As I said, I don’t want to see anyone make political capital of the situation; whether the governors of the ruling party or the opposition. I will like to look at the issue objectively rather because the politicisation is not helping us. Right now, the major concern is how do we revive the economy, how do we inject cash back into the economy, so that people can get back their lives and their businesses. That is the most important thing.

But there are those who believe that some of these governors have also hijacked the new currency already released by the CBN. What is your take on that?

I don’t want to speculate because government is a system based on authority. If the CBN and the banks have colluded with anybody in this country to hoard money, they should know the source and where the money is kept because it is illegal to trap money and prevent money from circulation. So, the managers of the financial system should be held accountable for this.

As an APC chieftain, do you think this policy may affect your party at the polls?

The policy will affect not just my own party but the entire nation because already the economy is being affected, people are angry; the people’s anger is not targeted at APC, the people’s anger is targeted at the banks and the CBN. I don’t think there is anywhere in this country even in PDP states where anybody attacked the APC secretariat or any government property. The anger is always targeted at the banks.

You see, the cash constraints are affecting each and every one of us, we are all affected, the citizens are affected, and even nonpartisan people are equally affected. So, there is need for us to rally together and save the country by finding a solution, so that we don’t create more tension and crisis for the country and inflame passion because confusion and misunderstanding and uncertainty can erupt from any form of negative reaction.

We are right now managing the current situation we are in, right now there is tension because of this policy and people are in pains, so we need to manage this situation and get out of it and face the election.

