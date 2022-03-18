Politics is about building better society –Obi

Former Governor Peter Obi has said that politics, for him, is about building a better society, especially for the less-privileged because government or governance is all about caring for the people. Obi stated this yesterday while interacting with journalists at the inauguration ceremony of Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the new Governor of Anambra State.

He explained that despite being from a different party from Soludo and even campaigning against him during the elections, his ultimate desire is to see a better Anam-bra State that ensures the wellbeing of the people. Obi further said that considering Soludo’s background, he is confident that Soludo will commit to the critical areas of development which are education, health and poverty alleviation. He also expressed hope that Soludo will fulfill his campaign promises. “I will continue to remember our new governor and other leaders in my prayers so that they can continue to make the right decisions for good of our dear nation, Nigeria,” Obi offered.

