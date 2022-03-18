News Top Stories

Politics is about building better society –Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor Peter Obi has said that politics, for him, is about building a better society, especially for the less-privileged because government or governance is all about caring for the people. Obi stated this yesterday while interacting with journalists at the inauguration ceremony of Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the new Governor of Anambra State.

He explained that despite being from a different party from Soludo and even campaigning against him during the elections, his ultimate desire is to see a better Anam-bra State that ensures the wellbeing of the people. Obi further said that considering Soludo’s background, he is confident that Soludo will commit to the critical areas of development which are education, health and poverty alleviation. He also expressed hope that Soludo will fulfill his campaign promises. “I will continue to remember our new governor and other leaders in my prayers so that they can continue to make the right decisions for good of our dear nation, Nigeria,” Obi offered.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike has banned clubbing in Port Harcourt, what are club owners like you going to cope?

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nightlife is scary sometimes, says WineHouse boss, Nosike Sunny Sike Nosike Sunny Sike is the Managing Director and founder of All day Entertainment Nigeria Limited, a conglomerate of entertainment, wine business and hospitality businesses in Port Harcourt, Rivers. The company has been in business for three years. In this interview he talks about his passion […]
News

Top Haitian security chief arrested over presidential assassination

Posted on Author Reporter

  Authorities in Haiti arrested a top official who served as general security coordinator when President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, his attorney told The Associated Press on Monday. Jean Laguel Civil joins more than two dozen suspects arrested by Haiti National Police as the investigation continues into the July 7 attack at Moïse’s private home. Civil’s attorney, Reynold Georges, […]
News

Edo govt empowers 449 fish farmers, move against use of chemicals

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Director, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Edo, Mr. Friday Ehimare, Friday said no fewer than 449 fish farmers have so far been empowered across the state since 2018 to date. Ehimare disclosed this in Ekehuan Village, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state during the department’s sensitisation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica