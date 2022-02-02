Politics of change: APC on the brink

It was the American historian, Timothy Snyder in his book, ‘On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century’, who warned that ‘anticipatory obedience’, which means ‘adapting instinctively, without reflecting; to a new situation… is a political tragedy.’ This is a warning that can easily be dismissed mainly because it is about accepting or rejecting actions and decisions of political leaders. It simply suggests that there are ways in which accepting actions and decisions of political leaders can be tragic.

This could imply promoting some degree of rebellion with the potential consequences of citizens not being able to influence actions and decisions of leaders, which will negate the main essence of democracy. Democracy being a system of government, which produces leaders through elections, presupposes that elected representatives would enjoy the support of citizens. On the other hand, on account of being supported, it is also expected that citizens would influence actions and decisions of leaders.

This is believed to form the basis of trust between leaders and citizens. However, when all these are taken for granted, the tendency for political leaders to require citizens to be blindly loyal creates the false belief that all actions and decisions of leaders are right and any disagreement or criticism by any person unacceptable, if not criminal. Without any attempt to review the presentations of Snyder, situations which make political leaders expect absolute loyalty (anticipatory obedience) to every action and decision of leaders produces the political tragedy of citizens distrusting representatives and governments they elected.

This is not a very difficult proposition to acknowledge. In Nigeria, since 1999, distrust between citizens and elected representatives and governments has been a major challenge, which in many respects makes politics predictably very difficult to engage.

Politics is reduced predominantly to a vocation for people aspiring to contest elective offices. Responsibility of citizens is correspondingly limited to endorsing the aspirations of political leaders for elective position. The thin line has always been the challenge of reconciling aspiration to hold elective offices with the capacity to effectively meet the needs of the electorate. Inability of political leaders to be tolerant to disagreements and criticisms reduces democracy to a vicious cycle of controversies and conflicts, often pitching leaders against citizens and citizens against leaders.

Why should political leaders expect citizens to be blindly loyal, but citizens should not expect leaders to be tolerant to criticisms and disagreements? It defeats the whole essence of democracy if at all times citizens must support every action and decision of leaders. Why did we as a nation fight against military regimes, if elections would only produce leaders who take offence at any position which questions their actions or decisions? This reality perhaps confirms David Runciman’s sensational argument, in the book, ‘How Democracy Ends’ when he asserts that ‘CONTEMPORARY REPRESENTATIVE democracy is tired, vindictive, paranoid, self-deceiving, clumsy and frequently ineffectual. Much of the time it is living on past glories. This sorry state of affairs reflects what we become.

But current democracy is not who we are. It is just a system of government, which we built and we can replace. So why don’t we replace it with something better. Democracy is certainly tiring when the challenge of reconciling the aspiration of leaders to hold elective offices with the capacity to effectively meet the needs of the electorate remains elusive.

It will be ‘vindictive, paranoid, and self-deceiving’ when political leaders are intolerant to disagreements and criticisms, but citizens should be blindly loyal. Both the intolerant leader and the blindly loyal citizen will be vulnerable to making stupid blunders, which could mean dashed expectations on both sides. The big loser would most likely be the leaders because the expectation of winning votes of citizens to return to office may never materialise, except if elections are manipulated. This is invariably the result of ‘living on past glories’ with the false consciousness that leaders can win elections, fairly or unfairly, without meeting the expectations of citizens.

As a nation, this has been a challenge. It was precisely this very reality that confers strong legitimacy to the vision to form the APC with the merger negotiation of the old legacy parties – Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The emergence of APC in 2013 gave hope to Nigerians that beyond defeating the PDP in the 2015 general elections, elected leaders produced by the APC would initiate processes of political change. Expectedly, politics of impunity and disrespect for rules, which was what the PDP represents, would become history. Recall that for 16 years under the PDP, between 1999 and 2015, the PDP, as a party, was not allowed to develop the capacity to manage internal negotiations. Whenever organs of the party meet, party leaders only take instructions from elected representatives. Positions of elected leaders, especially the President, become the decisions of the party. Any leader who disagrees with the President is muscled out of office. Without recalling all the incidents whereby leaders of the PDP were forced out of office, especially during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999 – 2007), it suffices to point out that Nigerian democracy was cheapened to the level of autocracy. Elections both within parties and at national level were shams. Results of so-called elections were produced even before votes were casted.

Conscious that elections would always be manipulated to favour elected leaders, acts of impunity and refusal to respect and consider demands being made by citizens became rampant. These were the issues that APC needed to change. Certainly, in the build-up to the 2015 elections, there was a relatively fair contest in APC, which strengthened the confidence of Nigerians on APC’s commitment to change Nigerian politics. Virtually, all candidates of the party for 2015 elections won the party primary. For the first time since 1999, problems of internal litigation because of imposition of candidates were significantly reduced.

But once the 2015 election was won, systematically, many elected representatives began to drift back to the old PDP ways. Consequently, by the time of the 2019 elections, mismanagement of internal contests in APC was rampant. Unlike in the case of the PDP whereby overbearing behaviour of the President was the source of the problem, in our case in APC, it was imperial conduct of national leaders of the party, especially the National Chairman that was the challenge. Again, unlike the case of the PDP, APC was extremely lucky to have a leader in President Muhammadu Buhari who doesn’t meddle in the affairs of the party. Sadly, this became the license for party leaders to abuse the trust of both the President and majority of party leaders and members.

Overtime, this has damaged the profile of the APC to the point whereby, based on the conduct of leaders and some elected representatives of the party, it is difficult to associate the APC with its founding vision of change. Problems of intolerance to disagreements and criticisms, with some leaders expecting members to be blindly loyal are becoming a common attribute.

Lukman writes from Abuja and can be reached via: smlukman@gmail.com

