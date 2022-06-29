Politics of violence ahead Osun guber election

Over the years especially since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999, politics of violence orchestrated by miscreants otherwise known as ‘political thugs’, mostly involving youths and members of the road transport unions, has become the trademark of most elections at all levels in the country.

The condition, according to key political watchers is worsened with the state of education in the nation, and with the fact that most students of higher institutions are at home in the last few months due to various industrial actions at every level by both teaching and non-teaching staff, is also a determining factor.

Backing this situation are figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), revealing that 53 per cent of youth between the ages of 15 and 34 are currently unemployed, which perhaps accounts for the usage of youths as thugs and hoodlums pre, during and after the electioneering process. Most political parties and politicians, including the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are all involved.

As the gubernatorial election draws nearer in Osun State, residents have expressed worry over the current political situation in the state as many youths have turned themselves to tools in the hands of the political gladiators, depending on the side they belong to.

Some residents who spoke to New Telegraph held that it is pertinent for families to educate their young ones on the need to shun violence and avoid being used as thugs, especially as most politicians who might engage them have safely kept their own children in foreign countries to get quality education.

Speaking, Comrade Waheed Saka, the Convener, Dialogue 365 said a pre-election crisis orchestrated by thugs in Osun is enough to scare people to stay away from the electoral process which is already predisposes a looming threat of apathy. Saka said: “Unfortunately, thuggery is becoming institutionalised in Osun State and by extension in Nigeria.

We have a serious issue to contend with as the new generation of youth and an army of unemployed are beginning to see the political space as an avenue to commit a crime. “Even a pre-election crisis orchestrated by thugs in Osun is enough to scare people to stay out of the electoral process which is already facing a serious threat of apathy.”

Echoing a similar view, a human rights activist and public affairs analyst, Ayo Ologun said it is quite unfortunate that many youths in Nigeria have forgotten that the nation is more of theirs as ladder for the future and reality of the present.

Ologun said: “Youths are the anchor through which only the ship of the nation can safely navigate the storm it is presently facing. If such youths now allow themselves to be used as instrument of destruction and thuggery, the nation is then lost.”

PDP, APC trade blames over importation of thugs

Ahead of the election which is less than three weeks away, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been trading words over the importation of thugs to disrupt the much anticipated election. While APC accused the opposition of violence ahead of the polls, the PDP is alleging the ruling party of using men of the Western Nigeria Security outfit codenamed Amotekun to harass and intimidate its supporters.

Addressing reporters in Osogbo, the Director General of the Osun APC governorship Campaign Council, Senator Ajibola Basiru accused the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, whom he said has declared publicly that the July 16 gubernatorial election is “Fire for Fire” in the state, as the mastermind of the situation. Basiru, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Senate, accused the opposition of sponsoring thugs to vandalise Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s campaign billboards across the state, adding that PDP was only trying to drag Amotekun into politics by unfounded accusation of violence.

However, Senator Ademola Adeleke’s campaign organisation debunked the allegations saying it was fabricated to cover up their atrocities in the state. Adeleke’s campaign organisation in a statement signed by Barrister Niyi Owoade, Chairman, Legal Committee, and Prince Diran Odeyemi Chairman, Media and Strategy Committee, respectively alleged that APC is using thugs to molest and intimidate their supporters.

PDP alleged that the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Oju-Irin unit, Comrade Kazeem Oyewale popularly known as ‘Asiri Eniba’ and his squad are behind the violent attacks and are used by the ruling APC.

“It is highly regrettable to know that the said Asiri Eniba has some security details attached to him by the Osun State Command of the Nigerian Police, which is being influenced by the Governor Oyetolaled APC government.

“This gives him a free hand and the impetus to operate wickedly and violently while the police always looked the other way.” Two killed, Amotekun chief ’s house vandalised as thugs clash in Osun A group of hoodlums allegedly led by one Lekan Emir attempted to overrun another group in the Asoje area but the latter resisted the attack, leading to the death of two of the cultists.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Two groups of hoodlums clashed and the Amotekun corps was alerted to restore peace but, unfortunately, one of them fired a shot which killed two people while one person was severely injured.”

The hoodlums mobilised after the clash and took the bodies of the deceased to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo to protest the killing. The hoodlums also stormed the Amotekun office and the house of its commandant destroying property.

The Field Commandant of Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, denied that his men shot anybody at the scene of the incident, but confirmed that one of the wanted cultists was arrested by his men.

Emir, Ajagungbade, NURTW Chairman, Asiri Eniba Deny causing political crisis in state An indigene of Osogbo, Osun State, Mr. Lekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as ‘Ajagungbade Emir’ denied his alleged involvement in the attack on the Field Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Chief Amitolu Shitu.

According to Oyeyemi it is ungodly for anybody to “lie against him,” that he led some youths in protest to Shittu’s house in Osogbo, on Tuesday when he was nowhere close to the place. Oyeyemi, who spoke with newsmen, said he suspected that the government and some chieftains of the APC were trying to frame him because he decamped to the PDP.

He said his defection to the PDP did not obviously go down well with some APC chieftains who have resorted to harassment, intimidation and attacks in order to implicate him just to take him out of circulation before the governorship election. He said: “I need to put it on record that I was not involved in any protest, not to talk of leading people to attack anybody’s house.

It is a blatant lie and ungodly claim that I led some people to attack Chief Amitolu’s house.

The people lying against me should fear God. However, the Chairman, NURTW Osogbo Branch, Comrade Kazeem Oyewale popularly known as ‘Asiri Eniba’, an APC member, alleged that the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the state chapter of the PDP, of threatening his life and businesses.

Oyewale in a petition he personally signed and submitted to the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode alleged the PDP State Caretaker Chairman, Mr Adekunle Akindele, Director General, Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Mr Sunday Bisi, Mr Niyi Owolade, Chairman PDP Legal Committee for public incitements against him and orchestrated attempts to eliminate him.

Blame APC, PDP for any infraction in Osun – Accord Party

The Osun State chapter of the Accord party has raised the alarm over the spates of politically motivated attacks on inno- cent citizens of the state. Besides, the party frowned at the destruction of its billboards across the state by hoodlums suspected to be working for the ruling APC and the PDP.

Suspected political thugs attack journalists

On May 23, some suspected political thugs, attacked journalists at the campaign rally of Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Council of the state. The thugs, who wielded clubs, axes and other dangerous weapons, attacked vehicles, including the bus of the Osun State Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel and damaged the bus and other vehicles that plied the Gbongan Road.

Hoodlums shoot at Oyetola’s convoy

The APC in Osun State has called on security agencies in the state to fish out the hoodlums who shot at Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s convoy while on his way to Osu, a community in Ijesa land during a campaign rally.

The party also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of suspected thugs who disrupted the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in Ilesa West Local Government Area of the state. Oyetola’s convoy was shot at by suspected thugs, alleged to be working for the opposition PDP on Tuesday, June 21, at Ikoyi Junction, Ilesa West, when the governor was on his way to Osu for a campaign tour at about 6:00p.m.

Narrating their ordeals in the hand of the hoodlums, an APC chieftain, who is the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye, said that the party is being besieged by political thugs from the opposition party in the Ilesha/Ijesa axis of the state.

Omowaiye, who is an indigene of Ilesa, during a press conference at the party’s Secretariat in Ilesa, alleged the leading opposition party of running after their lives.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...