Politics Saga: Mercy Johnson Unfollows Destiny Etiko, Anita Joseph, Other Close Colleagues

Posted on

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has sparked up drama online as she unfollows her junior colleague, Destiny Etiko, and some of her close colleagues.

The movie star account has been noticed to only following 152 on her Instagram page which has been reduced as she has unfollowed Destiny Etiko, Anita Joseph, Nuella Njubigbo, Oma Nnadi, and others.

However, Destiny Etiko had also reciprocated as she isn’t following Mercy.

According to reports online, Mercy Johnson unfollowed Destiny Etiko because she didn’t support her husband during his political campaign, which he eventually won.

Reacting to it, many Netizens stated that the mother of four is good at unfollowing her colleagues especially when they don’t sing her praises.

One fan of hers, who got blocked by the actress, wrote, “To think Mercy Johnson blocked me a huge fan just because I liked a comment telling her to make sure the husband delivers as he won the election. Na wa oh

Omon Luv wrote, “Yes Mercy unfollowed her after her husband won d election….not that mercy also unfollowed Oma, Nuella, Susan Patrick, Adakarl, Mabel Makun….and so many more… Mercy is good at unfollowing….is her lifestyle

Mzz yaa Reggie wrote, “It’s cos of politics

Legendry Sandy wrote, “I noticed something about Mercy Johnson….. She can’t take criticism… It has to compliment or you’re blocked… Topical

Pandora Peaceman

