2023 Elections News

Poll: APC Has No Guber Candidate In Benue, Says Group

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

A Civil Society Group, Political Justice and Fairplay (PJF) has said that it has written to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu not to publish the name of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia and APC for the 2023 governorship election in Benue State.

Chairman of the PJF, Nura Garba and Secretary Musa Ammani, in a statement made available to New Telegraph stated that the date of the judgement by the Appeal Court Makurdi branch between Prof. Terhemba Shija 1. All Progressives Congress (APC) 2. Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia 3. and INEC delivered on the 23rd of January 2023, had powers to either nullify or uphold the Federal High Court judgement but did not have the powers to order for a rerun of the primary election because 180 constitutional days allowed for a candidate to emerge before the general elections had caught up with the case as provided in section 29(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

For this reason, the group said INEC lacks the powers by the law to reopen its portal to add the name of any candidate of a political party as it is in contravention of section 29(1 ) of the 2022 Electoral Act as amended”.

Garba pointed out that it is only the death of the candidate of a political party that will warrant such a change or conduct of another primary election.

But in a swift reply, the APC described the utterances by the group as “laughable”.

The Director of Communications of the APC’s Campaign Organization, Mr Tersoo Kula, said “at no time was Father Alia’s name removed from the INEC portal, and there was no valid order suggesting or ordering for his name to be removed from the INEC portal.

“Was INEC supposed to do it in isolation, in a vacuum? There was no order to that effect.

“Secondly, if 180 days had caught up with the case, who is supposed to benefit since Father was not the one that took them to court? Whose case would have been useless?

“They are merely groaning because they have been beaten”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu warns against threats of climate change

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the increased impacts of natural disasters felt across the world in the past year showed that climate change was no longer a speculative danger, but a real phenomenal threat to humanity and safety of the environment. Due to the geographical location of the state as a coastal […]
News

JUST IN: Gunman kills 3, then himself at Michigan State Varsity

Posted on Author Reporter

      A gunman who opened fire at Michigan State University killed three people and wounded five, setting off an hourslong manhunt as frightened students hid in classrooms and cars. The shooter eventually killed himself, police announced early Tuesday. Officials do not know why the 43-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, targeted […]
News

Peru Protests: Machu Picchu closed indefinitely, tourists stranded

Posted on Author Reporter

      Peru has closed its famous tourist site Machu Picchu indefinitely over the ongoing protests against the country’s new president. The government said it closed the site, and the Inca trail hike leading up to it, to protect tourists and citizens, reports the BBC. Hundreds of people who were stuck for hours at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica