Poll: APC Has No Guber Candidate In Benue, Says Group

A Civil Society Group, Political Justice and Fairplay (PJF) has said that it has written to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu not to publish the name of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia and APC for the 2023 governorship election in Benue State.

Chairman of the PJF, Nura Garba and Secretary Musa Ammani, in a statement made available to New Telegraph stated that the date of the judgement by the Appeal Court Makurdi branch between Prof. Terhemba Shija 1. All Progressives Congress (APC) 2. Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia 3. and INEC delivered on the 23rd of January 2023, had powers to either nullify or uphold the Federal High Court judgement but did not have the powers to order for a rerun of the primary election because 180 constitutional days allowed for a candidate to emerge before the general elections had caught up with the case as provided in section 29(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

For this reason, the group said INEC lacks the powers by the law to reopen its portal to add the name of any candidate of a political party as it is in contravention of section 29(1 ) of the 2022 Electoral Act as amended”.

Garba pointed out that it is only the death of the candidate of a political party that will warrant such a change or conduct of another primary election.

But in a swift reply, the APC described the utterances by the group as “laughable”.

The Director of Communications of the APC’s Campaign Organization, Mr Tersoo Kula, said “at no time was Father Alia’s name removed from the INEC portal, and there was no valid order suggesting or ordering for his name to be removed from the INEC portal.

“Was INEC supposed to do it in isolation, in a vacuum? There was no order to that effect.

“Secondly, if 180 days had caught up with the case, who is supposed to benefit since Father was not the one that took them to court? Whose case would have been useless?

“They are merely groaning because they have been beaten”.

