Poll: APC suspends National Vice Chairman for six months

The National Vice Chairman (North- East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Mustapha Salihu has been suspended for six months by the Rumde Ward Working Committee of the party in Yola North Local Government Area.

Salihu’s suspension was based on alleged anti-party activities.

Also suspended was the Ward Chairman of the party, Abdulkadir Abdullahi.

The notices of suspension were signed by the Vice Chairman of APC in Rumde Ward, Abdulhadi Ahmed, the Secretary, Garba Mohammed and 16 others.

The suspension of the two leaders has been conveyed to the Acting Chairman of APC in Adamawa State and the chairman of the party in Yola North LGA.

Salihu’s suspension letter reads: “The All Progressives Congress, Rumde Ward Working Committee, Yola North Local Government Area (LGA) held an emergency meeting on Sunday, February 19, 2023 and considered among many other things before it, the immediate suspension of the North-East Vice Chairman of the APC, Comrade Mustapha Salihu over glaring and proven anti-party activities, gross abuse of office and creating crisis within the ranks of the party at all levels which if left unchecked will affect the party at the forthcoming general elections.

“Therefore, in compliance with the relevant provisions of the constitution of our great party, the members of the working committee have adopted and approved the suspension of Comrade.Mustapha Salihu for the penod of six months with immediate effect so as fo serve as a deterrent to others in the future

“This committee is very much aware of the responsibilities vested on it by the party and will always ensure the supremacy of the party above any personal interest of any person or group of persons especially when that poses danger to the chances of the party at the polls.

“While appreciating the state Working Committee of our party for your continued support, we hope our resolution will receive accelerated treatment.”

In a similar letter, the ward also suspended the Chairman of APC in the ward, Abdulkadir Abdullahi.

The party said: “We the undersigned All Progressives Congress, Rumde Ward Working Committee, Yola North LGA held an emergency meating on Sunday, February 18, 2023 and reviewed among many other things before it, the immadiate suspension of the Ward Chairman Abdulkadir Abdullahi over proven anti-party activities, gross abuse of office and craating crisis within the ranks of the party at the ward level, which if left unchecked will affect the party at the forthcoming general olactions.

“While appreciating the state Working Committee of our party for your continued support, we hope our resolution will receive accelerated treatment.”

 

 

 

 

