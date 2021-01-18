Poll: APC sweeps all 44 Kano LGs

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has made a clean sweep of the 44 councils and their 484 councillors in the just concluded Local Government Elections in Kano State.

The Chairman, Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Professor Garba Ibrahim Sheka stated this while addressing newsmen at the Commissions’ headquarters in Kano on Sunday.

Before the poll, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had boasted that his party would win all the 44 local governments and their councillors not through rigging or cohesion.

The election was marred by voters’ apathy with many residents opting to stay indoors.

