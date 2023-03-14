2023 Elections Top Stories

Poll: Aregbesola Meets Hausa Community, Says Lagos Will Remain Under APC

The Minister of the Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has continued his campaign tours across Lagos State for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by meeting with leaders of the Hausa community in the state.

This forms the Minister’s second intervention in the state having visited Alimosho Local Government over the weekend.

The development is coming after the APC lost the last presidential election to the Labour Party (LP) in the state.

Addressing his hosts at the sprawling abattoir complex located in the Agege area of the state, the Minister assured that all efforts would be geared to ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) retains control of the state.

“Lagos State is the shining light of all progressives in Nigeria and it will continue to be so. For us, it would be too costly for the state to slip away into the hands of strangers who are pretending to love the state,” the Minister said.

Aregbesola lauded the Hausa community in the state for ensuring peaceful co-existence with other residents of the state, saying their contributions to the overall development of the state have not gone unnoticed.

“The Hausa community of Lagos State has continued to remain one important and cardinal community as it has always been a valued partner in efforts to move Lagos forward.

“The community has always supported the government and the progressives platform ruling the state and we are very happy to note that.

“This forms the basis for our meeting today. Ideally, I should not have been here to see you today because it is given that you will vote for our party as you’ve always done but I just have to come out of courtesy and further assurance of mutual goodwill,” he added.

The Minister stated that members of the community have given assurances that they will vote for all the candidates of the APC on Saturday to further consolidate the past achievements of the progressive administration in the state.

