Poll: ASATU Prime Minister Drums Igbo Support For Plateau LP Guber Candidate

A prominent Igbo leader and Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Ambassador (Dr) John Chukwudi Metchie, has called on the Igbo community in Jos and other parts of Plateau State, to rally around and give massive support to Dr Patrick Dakum, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the forthcoming election.

The ASATU Prime Minister who spoke on Friday while addressing some Igbo traders who gathered in Jos to welcome him said he was in the state on the account of an invitation from the LP candidate ahead of the March 18 poll.

Dr Metchie who is also the African Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (a United Nations affiliate), said his visit to Plateau was a home-coming, as he recalled spending his childhood and much of his adult life in the state, adding that his wife is also an indigene of Plateau.

Speaking further, Metchie said as a growing child and young man, he was friends with Dr Dakum and was therefore excited when he declared interest to run for the office of Governor of Plateau State.

He described the LP candidate as God-fearing, honest and kind-hearted gentleman, adding that Dakum’s experience as a professional public health physician for 40 years, member of the Governing Council of the University of Jos and former Commissioner for Information in the state, have combined to give him the requisite administrative, management and political experience to give Plateau state first-class service delivery.

He also assured the Igbo community in Plateau state that his administration is sure to protect them and their businesses as the LP candidate is a well-known friend of Igbos.

He said, “This morning, I meet with the governorship candidate of the Labour party Plateau state Dr Patrick Dakum and His Deputy Bar Edward Pwajork, SAN

“Dr Patrick Dakun is an honest and trustworthy person that has what it takes to pilot the affairs of Plateau state.

“Bar Edward the incoming deputy governor was my senior in school and a very good friend. I can assure the people of Plateau state that both of them will make a positive change in Plateau State.

“I call on all the good people of plateau state and Igbos resident in Plateau to come out in their numbers to vote labour Party from top to bottom in Plateau state.

“I want to also assure the people of Plateau state that Patrick and his running mate will bring back the glory of Plateau state within the shortest possible time in office,” Metchie said.

Responding, Chief Bernard Ikem, the CEO of BenBen Electricals located in Jos, said Dr Dakum is a household name among the Igbos in the state and promised that the people would vote for the LP candidate.

Mazi Uche Mbah, Manager of Udenu Poultry and Feeds Buruku, said the Igbo community would vote massively for Dr Dakum because the programme of the Labour Party is favourable to Igbo existence in Nigeria.

