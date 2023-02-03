News

Poll: Atiku accuses Tinubu of hate speech, incitement

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of using his campaign officials to spew hate speech against prominent leaders in the north and other parts of the country, and said it is in a desperate bid to incite Nigerians, cause insurrection and disrupt the 2023 general elections.
Atiku, in a statement by spokesperson of Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation Kopa Ologbondiyan alleged that the APC candidate is making incendiary statements and “deploying top members of his campaign, including a serving governor, to insult and condemn prominent Nigerian leaders as a ploy to trigger crisis in the polity.”
According to him, some notable arrowheads and supporters of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign have been moving around various media houses to spew hate speeches and promote blackmailing narratives, and alleged that it was aimed at undermining national unity and derailing the electoral process.
“Such top officials of the Tinubu campaign are also reportedly instructed to attack peaceful and well-meaning Nigerians, issue threats, incite mob actions, promote riots and violence in various parts of the country in furtherance of Tinubu’s unrelenting incitement to his followers to deploy violence, fight and snatch power by all means in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

