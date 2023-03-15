Poll: Delta PDP Guber Candidate, Oborevwori Escapes Assassination

Barely three days to the governorship and State Assembly election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Delta State, Rt. Hon, Sheriff Oborevwori has reportedly escaped a “gunmen attack” along the Warri-Sapele highway.

New Telegraph gathered that Oborevwori who is also Speaker of the State House of Assembly was returning from a political meeting in Sapele when the incident occurred on Sunday, March 12 at about 9.05 p.m.

The governorship hopeful in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu said he survived the attack by the grace of God, disclosing that he was riding in a bulletproof car.

According to him, the exchange of fire between his security men and the suspected assassins lasted for about 10 minutes.

He, however, said that the matter has been reported to the police for investigation, adding that a policeman in the Oborevwori’s convoy sustained injuries.

He said, “The convoy of the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on Sunday, March 12, 2023, came under heavy attack from unknown gunmen between Elume junction and Okuabude in Okpe Local Government Area of the State.

“The car, which he was driving and security vehicles attached to the convoy, were riddled with bullets in the incident that took place at about 9:05 p.m.

“His brave security men rose to the occasion by engaging the suspected assassins in a duel which lasted for over 10 minutes before the gunmen took to their heels and disappeared into the night.

“Although no life was lost, one of the security men attached to the PDP governorship candidate sustained injuries.”

Like this: Like Loading...